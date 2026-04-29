ETV Bharat / state

Lost Five Years Ago, Uttarakhand Police Unite Rajasthan Youth With Family

Chamoli: A youth lost from Rajasthan five years ago was reunited with his family, thanks to the humanitarian efforts of the Uttarakhand police.

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday that an individual was wandering under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Mana village in Chamoli, the Badrinath Police Station sent a team to rescue him.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found the individual to be mentally unwell and took him to the police station. However, he was unable to provide any coherent information. The police and the intelligence unit handled the situation with patience and sensitivity, maintaining a continuous dialogue with the individual.

Gradually, the word 'Rajasthan' popped up amid the conversation, giving the investigation a new direction. Following persistent efforts, the police were able to trace the family members and get in touch with them. During the conversation, it was revealed that the individual, Shankar, had gone missing five years ago, which led them to believe he was dead.

After learning about Shankar, the family travelled from the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan to Badrinath Dham. Before their arrival, the police set a shining example of humanity by bathing Shankar, trimming his hair and beard, and grooming his appearance. They also provided him with new clothes at their own expense and arranged for a medical examination.