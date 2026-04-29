Lost Five Years Ago, Uttarakhand Police Unite Rajasthan Youth With Family
Shankar was found in the upper reaches of Mana village in a mentally unstable state, and his family had to borrow money to reach Badrinath.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Chamoli: A youth lost from Rajasthan five years ago was reunited with his family, thanks to the humanitarian efforts of the Uttarakhand police.
Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday that an individual was wandering under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Mana village in Chamoli, the Badrinath Police Station sent a team to rescue him.
Upon reaching the spot, the police team found the individual to be mentally unwell and took him to the police station. However, he was unable to provide any coherent information. The police and the intelligence unit handled the situation with patience and sensitivity, maintaining a continuous dialogue with the individual.
Gradually, the word 'Rajasthan' popped up amid the conversation, giving the investigation a new direction. Following persistent efforts, the police were able to trace the family members and get in touch with them. During the conversation, it was revealed that the individual, Shankar, had gone missing five years ago, which led them to believe he was dead.
After learning about Shankar, the family travelled from the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan to Badrinath Dham. Before their arrival, the police set a shining example of humanity by bathing Shankar, trimming his hair and beard, and grooming his appearance. They also provided him with new clothes at their own expense and arranged for a medical examination.
Shankar was taken to the Badrinath Temple to offer his prayers for the new chapter of his life. With the arrival of his family, the atmosphere turned deeply emotional. Upon seeing Shankar alive after five years, his parents could not hold back their tears.
During their interaction with the police, they said about their dire financial straits and how they had been forced to borrow money to reach Badrinath. Learning about their plight, Badrinath Police Station House Officer (SHO) Navneet Bhandari and his team pooled funds and handed them over to the family for their return journey.
Family members said, "Badri Vishal" (Lord Badrinath) had appeared in person in the guise of the police. "Had it not been for the Uttarakhand Police, we would never have been able to find our son," they added.
This incident serves not only as an example of the police's operational efficiency but also proves that when compassion is infused into duty, the uniform ceases to be merely a guardian of the law and becomes the ultimate embodiment of humanity.
Also Read