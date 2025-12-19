Lord Murugan Devotee Ends Life Over Thiruparankundram Lamp Issue; Police Examining His Last Audio Message
Madurai witnessed a shocking incident on Thursday after a Murugan devotee died by suicide, leaving behind an audio message over Thiruparankundram hill lamp lighting issue.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 9:07 AM IST
Madurai: Amid controversy over Madras High Court's order allowing devotees to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill here in Tamil Nadu, a devotee of Lord Murugan ended his life on Thursday, leaving behind an audio message expressing anguish over the issue.
The deceased has been identified as Poornachandran (40), a resident of Maruthupandiyar Street under Narimedu of Madurai district. An MBA graduate, he worked as a medical representative and also occasionally sold fruits on his makeshift goods vehicle.
Thursday afternoon (December 18), he parked his vehicle near Periyar statue at Madurai Outpost and went inside a nearby police booth. He then locked the door and attempted suicide. Hearing his screams, local residents immediately informed the Tallakulam Fire Department personnel, who rushed to the spot. However, Poornachandran could not be saved.
Tallakulam police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital via ambulance.
As per preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Poornachandran had recorded an audio message on his mobile phone before taking the extreme step. In the audio clip, he stated, "Even though the Madurai Bench of the High Court ordered that a lamp be lit on the pillar of the Thiruparankundram hill, it has not been done yet. Therefore, I am going to end my life."
Poornachandran said in the audio that he wanted to end his life at the Thiruparankundram hill, but he did not want to tarnish image of the temple. "Therefore, I am going to end my life 'for God' in front of the statue of Periyar, who had said that there is no God," he said.
A senior police official said, "We have seized Poornachandran's mobile phone. The audio recordings made by him on his phone are being examined. Further investigation is underway."
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: