Lord Murugan Devotee Ends Life Over Thiruparankundram Lamp Issue; Police Examining His Last Audio Message

Madurai: Amid controversy over Madras High Court's order allowing devotees to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill here in Tamil Nadu, a devotee of Lord Murugan ended his life on Thursday, leaving behind an audio message expressing anguish over the issue.

The deceased has been identified as Poornachandran (40), a resident of Maruthupandiyar Street under Narimedu of Madurai district. An MBA graduate, he worked as a medical representative and also occasionally sold fruits on his makeshift goods vehicle.

Thursday afternoon (December 18), he parked his vehicle near Periyar statue at Madurai Outpost and went inside a nearby police booth. He then locked the door and attempted suicide. Hearing his screams, local residents immediately informed the Tallakulam Fire Department personnel, who rushed to the spot. However, Poornachandran could not be saved.

Tallakulam police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital via ambulance.