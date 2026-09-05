ETV Bharat / state

Lord Mountbatten's Century-Old Car Still Runs On Kolkata Streets, Competes In Vintage Rallies

Kolkata: It has been nearly eight decades since Independence, and the vestiges of the British era exist in memories or the pages of history books. But the thing to be astonished by is a nearly century-old car once used by Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of pre-independence India, sharing the bustling streets of a modern city with its modern counterparts.

Built in 1927, the vintage car is part of the collection of Partha Banik of 89 on Rashbehari Avenue. Having been professionally associated with the automotive industry gives him the advantage of knowing the 'secret' to keeping century-old vehicles running.

His collection includes a six-cylinder Dodge Brothers car, which holds significant historical value. John and Horace began by manufacturing engines for Ford vehicles in 1864. They supplied engines to Ford until 1920, producing a total of 4,00,000 vehicles for the company during that period. Both brothers passed away during the flu pandemic.

By the time one million vehicles had been produced, the Chrysler Corporation acquired the Dodge Brothers company and the vehicles were marketed under the Chrysler name.

"This car is also known as the 'Victory Six' because it has six cylinders. They produced eight-cylinder models after 1930. Since this six-cylinder car featured a convertible hood, it became very popular. The Victory Six is ​​a rare model. I have attended competitions featuring 31 vintage cars, yet I never came across another one like this. There is another four-cylinder convertible tourer model in Kolkata. But this is the only six-cylinder one," Banik said.

"I have quite a few vintage cars in my collection, including a 1946 Austin and a 1930 Ford Eight. The Ford Eight belonged to the ruler of Vaisonda, a historic princely state in British-ruled India, presently in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Locally, many people pronounce the name as Vaisonda. The car still retains its original red-colored registration plate. I own both a Land Rover Series I and a Series II. I have several such vintage cars in my collection," Banik added.