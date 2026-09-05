Lord Mountbatten's Century-Old Car Still Runs On Kolkata Streets, Competes In Vintage Rallies
The six-cylinder 'Victory Six' of Dodge Brothers was manufactured in 1927 and was used by Mountbatten before assuming the charge of Viceroy, reports Sanjay Adhikary.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Kolkata: It has been nearly eight decades since Independence, and the vestiges of the British era exist in memories or the pages of history books. But the thing to be astonished by is a nearly century-old car once used by Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of pre-independence India, sharing the bustling streets of a modern city with its modern counterparts.
Built in 1927, the vintage car is part of the collection of Partha Banik of 89 on Rashbehari Avenue. Having been professionally associated with the automotive industry gives him the advantage of knowing the 'secret' to keeping century-old vehicles running.
His collection includes a six-cylinder Dodge Brothers car, which holds significant historical value. John and Horace began by manufacturing engines for Ford vehicles in 1864. They supplied engines to Ford until 1920, producing a total of 4,00,000 vehicles for the company during that period. Both brothers passed away during the flu pandemic.
By the time one million vehicles had been produced, the Chrysler Corporation acquired the Dodge Brothers company and the vehicles were marketed under the Chrysler name.
"This car is also known as the 'Victory Six' because it has six cylinders. They produced eight-cylinder models after 1930. Since this six-cylinder car featured a convertible hood, it became very popular. The Victory Six is a rare model. I have attended competitions featuring 31 vintage cars, yet I never came across another one like this. There is another four-cylinder convertible tourer model in Kolkata. But this is the only six-cylinder one," Banik said.
"I have quite a few vintage cars in my collection, including a 1946 Austin and a 1930 Ford Eight. The Ford Eight belonged to the ruler of Vaisonda, a historic princely state in British-ruled India, presently in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Locally, many people pronounce the name as Vaisonda. The car still retains its original red-colored registration plate. I own both a Land Rover Series I and a Series II. I have several such vintage cars in my collection," Banik added.
To understand the connection between Lord Mountbatten and Victory Six, we must look at history. Mountbatten was a favourite of Queen Victoria's family, which appointed him as Viceroy of India. However, before taking up the viceregal role, he served as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Naval Forces (South East Asia) during the Burma campaign of 1946.
During that period, he frequently visited Madras to hold crucial meetings leading up to India's independence. While the specific reason for his fondness for the South Indian city remains unknown, the Victory Six was one of the two cars he used at that time.
"I collected the Victory Six from Chennai. Every time I took it to a vintage car competition, many elderly or experienced people told me the history of this car and gave me a historical photo of it. These people are very aware of the car," Banik said.
According to Banik, the car used to run at high speeds, as Mountbatten loved driving fast. "He drove this car until he became Viceroy, after which he was provided with a Rolls-Royce, which is with a vintage car collector from Bhubaneswar. This Victory Six used to be parked in front of Mountbatten's house in Ooty. Vintage car collectors from Bengaluru informed me about this. Since Ooty is at a high altitude, the six-cylinder car could make the ascent with ease. I had the car restored by a man named Sudhir Natarajan," Banik added.
Banik has been maintaining the vehicle for five years and taking part in vintage car competitions for two years. "When you drive a car like this, you don't have to calculate the fuel. In a word, I have fallen in love with it," he added.
This open-top Dodge Brothers car rivals others in terms of size, dimensions, and beauty. Although it lacks air conditioning, the seats are quite wide and comfortable. It features four headlights, along with additional mounts on either side for hurricane lamps — a setup that, while surprising today, was considered quite 'regal' for its time.
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