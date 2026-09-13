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Lord Ganesha 'Cooking Biryani': Controversial Banner Surfaces In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi; Removed By Police

Tirunelveli: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli have removed a promotional banner at a Biryani shop featuring an image of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha cooking the dish over 'hurting religious sentiments'.

To mark the occasion, locally celebrated as 'Vinayagar Chaturthi'' in Tamil Nadu, a biryani shop near the V.M. Chathiram bridge in Tirunelveli city put up a banner announcing a special offer for 'Arabic-style Chicken 65 Biryani' for Rs 99. The owner stated that this offer was valid only for today and tomorrow (September 13 and 14) and displayed a banner advertising the deal in front of the shop.

The banner sparked controversy because it featured an image depicting Lord Vinayagar (Ganesha) cooking chicken biryani. Upon learning of this, office bearers and cadres of the local outfit 'Hindu Munnan' gathered in front of the shop. They argued that the advertisement hurt religious sentiments and insisted that the police immediately remove the banner.

The advertisement banner also did not go well with a section of Hindus social media as they called for respecting religious sentiments.

“Religious sentiments deserve respect. Many Hindus may find the use of Hindu deities in such promotions offensive,” a netizen wrote in a post while reacting to the episode on X.