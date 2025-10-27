ETV Bharat / state

Looted Arms From Manipur Find Its Destination In Poll Bound Bihar

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday revealed that several of the looted arms in Manipur had found their destination in poll-bound Bihar.

An investigation conducted by the federal agency has unearthed a deep-rooted arms smuggling racket from Nagaland and Manipur to Bihar.

During a recent search operation in the house of an accused in a 2024 arms smuggling case at Vaishali district of Bihar, the NIA has recovered several weapons along with other incriminating material.

The seizure from the house of Sandeep Kumar Sinha alias Chhotu Lala included one 9 mm Pistol, 18 live cartridges of 9 mm, two pistol magazines, one double-barreled 12-bore gun, and 35 live cartridges of 12-bore ammunition. The NIA also recovered Rs 4.21 lakh in cash.

“There is every possibility that a good quantity of the looted arms from Manipur have already reached Bihar,” a security official said.

Investigation into the 2024 arms smuggling case initiated by the NIA revealed that Sandeep is a close associate of the arrested prime accused Vikash Kumar and an active member of the arms trafficking network involved in the case RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI.

“The case was originally registered by the Bihar police following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition. In August 2024, NIA took over the case, which is related to the smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition from the state of Nagaland for circulation across different parts of Bihar,” the official said.