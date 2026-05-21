ETV Bharat / state

'Long Wait For Justice': Court In Odisha's Kuchina Acquits Three In 20-Year-Old Case Involving Theft Of Gutkha Worth Rs 52

Sambalpur: Delays in Indian courts are widely acknowledged and even petty cases can take years to reach a logical conclusion. In yet another example of the excruciatingly slow judicial system of the country, the Kuchinda SDJM court in Odisha's Sambalpur acquitted three men accused of stealing gutkha packets and cigarettes worth only Rs 52 after a trial lasting 20 years.

Five men were accused of the theft of whom two died during the trial. The ones who were acquitted are Ganesh Jaipuria, Amesh Bankara and Hemant Sahu, all from Bamra block. All of them are aged around 60 years. They were booked in a case registered in 2006 on basis of a complaint lodged by betel shop owner Prafulla Sahu from Station Basti under Bamra’s Govindpur police limits.

In his complaint, Prafulla stated that some gutka packets and cigarettes worth Rs 52 were stolen from his shop on October 10, 2006. During probe, police arrested four accused from Nuniyamunda village and one from Kechupani village. The accused were released on bail but had to appear for hearings which were conducted over 20 long years.