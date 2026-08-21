ETV Bharat / state

Long-Abandoned Historic Canteen Of Calcutta University Reopens As 'Rakhal Da's Cafable'

Kolkata: Tea, an aroma of piping-hot 'singaras' (samosas), and groups chatting enthusiastically across tables — Room 116 at Calcutta University (CU) was once a familiar haunt. Students relaxed here during breaks, some engaged in political debates, some sang while others remained engrossed in conversation, tea cups in hand.

At the heart of these gatherings was the canteen's owner, 'Rakhal-da', an elderly man who was lovingly addressed as 'Dada' (elder brother) by all. His canteen fostered a unique university culture, creating a cherished slice of nostalgia for generations of alumni.

However, times changed. The shutters of the canteen came down in 2008, a year after Rakhal-da’s death. Over the years, dust settled on the locked Room 116, yet the memories never faded. For university alumni, 'Rakhal-da’s Canteen' remained a memory as warm as a cup of hot tea it served.

After 18 years, lights have been switched on in this room and sunlight streams through the doors and windows. Rakhal-da’s canteen has returned—though the story is entirely different. This time it is not only to serve food but has a larger social cause and a tale of self-reliance.

'Rakhal-da’s Cafeable' aims to create employment opportunities for youths with intellectual disabilities.

The driving force behind this new journey for the canteen is Prof Sujoy Ghosh, a researcher in the Department of Zoology at CU. He has long been conducting research on intellectual disabilities. This initiative stems from his vision of transitioning these individuals from the realm of research into real-world employment.

Prof Ghosh said, "The 'Rakhal-da's Canteen' is one of the iconic traditions of CU. We have been conducting research involving intellectually challenged people for the past 20 years. However, it takes a long time for research findings to yield tangible results. Driven by the desire to bring them into the social mainstream as quickly as possible, I approached our Vice-Chancellor with a proposal."

"These young people are truly talented; they are making cakes and pastries and have undergone proper training. If CU provides a space for them, they will be able to live with dignity and find a meaningful purpose in life," he added.