Long-Abandoned Historic Canteen Of Calcutta University Reopens As 'Rakhal Da's Cafable'
Rechristened as 'Rakhal Da's Cafeable', this iconic canteen in Room 116 of CU is staffed by young people with intellectual disabilities, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Tea, an aroma of piping-hot 'singaras' (samosas), and groups chatting enthusiastically across tables — Room 116 at Calcutta University (CU) was once a familiar haunt. Students relaxed here during breaks, some engaged in political debates, some sang while others remained engrossed in conversation, tea cups in hand.
At the heart of these gatherings was the canteen's owner, 'Rakhal-da', an elderly man who was lovingly addressed as 'Dada' (elder brother) by all. His canteen fostered a unique university culture, creating a cherished slice of nostalgia for generations of alumni.
However, times changed. The shutters of the canteen came down in 2008, a year after Rakhal-da’s death. Over the years, dust settled on the locked Room 116, yet the memories never faded. For university alumni, 'Rakhal-da’s Canteen' remained a memory as warm as a cup of hot tea it served.
After 18 years, lights have been switched on in this room and sunlight streams through the doors and windows. Rakhal-da’s canteen has returned—though the story is entirely different. This time it is not only to serve food but has a larger social cause and a tale of self-reliance.
'Rakhal-da’s Cafeable' aims to create employment opportunities for youths with intellectual disabilities.
The driving force behind this new journey for the canteen is Prof Sujoy Ghosh, a researcher in the Department of Zoology at CU. He has long been conducting research on intellectual disabilities. This initiative stems from his vision of transitioning these individuals from the realm of research into real-world employment.
Prof Ghosh said, "The 'Rakhal-da's Canteen' is one of the iconic traditions of CU. We have been conducting research involving intellectually challenged people for the past 20 years. However, it takes a long time for research findings to yield tangible results. Driven by the desire to bring them into the social mainstream as quickly as possible, I approached our Vice-Chancellor with a proposal."
"These young people are truly talented; they are making cakes and pastries and have undergone proper training. If CU provides a space for them, they will be able to live with dignity and find a meaningful purpose in life," he added.
This vision has now become a reality with the cooperation of the university authorities. "We have reached this milestone thanks to everyone's cooperation," he said.
Those working in this canteen are not students of CU. The university has provided the space, electricity, and necessary logistical support, while a voluntary organisation, 'Able Fable', is responsible for their training and management.
CU Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said, "Rakhal-da's Canteen is being relaunched with a fresh approach. I am delighted that we can create an opportunity here for these young people, individuals who might otherwise face challenges finding work elsewhere. I hope that our students and other visitors will come here thinking of it as 'Rakhal-da's Canteen,' appreciate the service they receive, and extend their support to these workers."
Lipika Bhattacharya, Secretary of the voluntary organisation 'Able Fable,' explained that the initiative aims to go beyond mere training and generate employment. "We want to create employment opportunities right within the mainstream of society, rather than in isolation," she said.
Seven to eight people will work in the canteen, preparing items such as sandwiches, cakes, pizza bread, and kulchas. Chef Sushanta Biswas, who worked in ITC, is involved in the training, Lipika said.
For Vikramaditya Guharay, a Calcutta University alumnus, who is a witness to the bygone days of Rakhal-da’s canteen, this spot was the heart of social gatherings. "To us, this was like a 'watering hole', a hub for hanging out and chatting. I was pursuing my master's in journalism back then; whenever I found a break in the afternoon, I’d come here. We’d occupy entire tables and benches, engaging in lively conversations. There would be songs, stories, and animated discussions about who was covering which 'beat' or what reports were being filed, all accompanied by endless rounds of tea and 'singaras'."
"Those whom society often sidelines or keeps at a distance, labeling them 'differently-abled', are now stepping into the mainstream. One will get to witness the entire process here—from the food they prepare and the care with which they serve it, to how they manage the accounts. It is quite different from an in-house setting; this is 'on-the-job' experience, a whole new ball game," Vikramaditya said.
The revival of Rakhal-da’s canteen is about more than just bringing back nostalgic memories. Within those familiar walls—once defined by cups of tea, 'singaras', and casual banter—a new story is unfolding: a tale of standing on one’s own feet, living with dignity, and securing a place in the social mainstream. As the dreams of these newcomers blend with the legacy of Rakhal-Da, Room 116 seems to declare once again: the conversation never truly ends; the story simply changes.
Also Read