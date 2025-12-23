ETV Bharat / state

London-Hyderabad British Airways Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Lands Safely

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London has received a bomb threat, prompting aerodrome authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed here, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The customer support service of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a mail bearing a bomb threat to the BA 277 flight from Heathrow to Hyderabad on Monday, they said.