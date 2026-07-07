ETV Bharat / state

Lonavala Records 490 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours As Pavana Dam Nears 60% Capacity

Lonavala: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Lonavala as the picturesque hill station received a staggering 490 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

It is one of the highest single-day rainfall totals in recent years. The torrential rain has waterlogged several parts of Lonavala and Maval taluka. The administration declared a holiday for schools. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on visits to waterfalls, rivers, and popular tourist spots to ensure public safety.

Lonavala is a popular place for tourists. According to officials, 89 mm (3.5 inches) of rainfall was recorded between 8 AM and 5 PM. alone. Continuous downpours have caused streams and waterfalls across the Western Ghats to swell and water levels have risen in several locations.

The heavy rainfall has also led to a rise in water levels at the Pavana Dam. As of 6 PM on July 7, the reservoir's water level stood at 608.56 metres, with a total storage of 175.70 million cubic metres (MCM). The live storage reached 144.56 MCM, taking the dam to 59.98% of its capacity, nearly touching the 60% mark.