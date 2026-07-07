Lonavala Records 490 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours As Pavana Dam Nears 60% Capacity
No water is currently being released from the dam, and there has been no discharge through either the spillway gates or the hydroelectric project.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Lonavala: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Lonavala as the picturesque hill station received a staggering 490 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
It is one of the highest single-day rainfall totals in recent years. The torrential rain has waterlogged several parts of Lonavala and Maval taluka. The administration declared a holiday for schools. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on visits to waterfalls, rivers, and popular tourist spots to ensure public safety.
Lonavala is a popular place for tourists. According to officials, 89 mm (3.5 inches) of rainfall was recorded between 8 AM and 5 PM. alone. Continuous downpours have caused streams and waterfalls across the Western Ghats to swell and water levels have risen in several locations.
The heavy rainfall has also led to a rise in water levels at the Pavana Dam. As of 6 PM on July 7, the reservoir's water level stood at 608.56 metres, with a total storage of 175.70 million cubic metres (MCM). The live storage reached 144.56 MCM, taking the dam to 59.98% of its capacity, nearly touching the 60% mark.
Officials said no water is currently being released from the dam, and there has been no discharge through either the spillway gates or the hydroelectric project.
The reservoir has witnessed an increase in storage over the past 24 hours. On July 6, the live storage stood at 55.07%, meaning the dam gained nearly five percentage points in just one day due to the intense rainfall. Rainfall in the dam catchment area also increased, rising from 1,208 mm on July 6 to 1,283 mm by July 7.
Authorities said that if the current spell of heavy rain continues over the next few days, the reservoir is expected to fill further.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over the Western Ghats during the coming days. In response, the district administration, disaster management teams, and police have been placed on high alert. Special monitoring is underway in vulnerable locations.
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