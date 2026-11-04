ETV Bharat / state

'Rahul Gandhi A Rocket Without Gunpowder', Says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gorakhpur, he said, "No matter how many times the Congress launches Rahul Gandhi, he remains a rocket without gunpowder. He cannot fly. The smoke will dissipate before long, and the gunpowder will fizzle out".

Speaking on the occasion, BJP National President Nitin Nabin retorted that the launching pad from which the Congress party launched a rocket like Rahul Gandhi was a faulty one.

He said in 2004, Congress made Rahul a Lok Sabha MP. "He became National General Secretary in 2008. When the party made him National President, he himself lost the 2019 election from Amethi. His Bharat Jodo Yatra also failed. The Nyay Yatra also lacked potential. I believe the 'youth' can never be launched" Adityanath said.

"No matter how many lies Rahul Gandhi spreads, the people of the country trust their Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is wrong to say you (Congress) are losing the elections because of the SIR as you've succeeded in forming governments in many states. I believe that if you and your party had worked on the ground, you probably wouldn't have lost the elections. Stop talking about doing good for the poor. Because your party has ruled the country for a long time, working to eradicate the poor, not poverty," he said.

Nabin challenged Rahul from the stage, saying "the country will not be ruled by you, but by Modi and Yogi. Those who have become mental Naxalites will be taught a lesson by the people of the country and the state in 2027 and 2029".

Nabin said the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has not only established major institutions in the health and industry sectors but has also taken employment out of the hands of one family and brought it to everyone's homes. "The Samajwadi Party's punctured bicycle will not run in the state. Expressways have been built in the state, and a punctured bicycle cannot run on expressways," he said.

Nearly a dozen state ministers om the Yogi along with union ministers, and numerous state officials attended the event.