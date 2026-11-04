'Rahul Gandhi A Rocket Without Gunpowder', Says Yogi Adityanath
BJP National President Nitin Nabin said no matter how many lies Rahul Gandhi spreads, the nation trusts PM Narendra Modi.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a jibe at leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi terming him a 'rocket without gunpowder'.
Speaking at the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gorakhpur, he said, "No matter how many times the Congress launches Rahul Gandhi, he remains a rocket without gunpowder. He cannot fly. The smoke will dissipate before long, and the gunpowder will fizzle out".
He said in 2004, Congress made Rahul a Lok Sabha MP. "He became National General Secretary in 2008. When the party made him National President, he himself lost the 2019 election from Amethi. His Bharat Jodo Yatra also failed. The Nyay Yatra also lacked potential. I believe the 'youth' can never be launched" Adityanath said.
The march began at Maharana Pratap Inter College, passed through Golghar, and reached the statue of Sardar Patel at the Kali Temple.
राहुल गांधी की स्थिति ऐसे रॉकेट की तरह हो चुकी है, जिसका बारूद पहले ही समाप्त हो गया है... यह 'युवा' कभी लॉन्च नहीं होने वाला... https://t.co/TnzpBftfVr— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, BJP National President Nitin Nabin retorted that the launching pad from which the Congress party launched a rocket like Rahul Gandhi was a faulty one.
"No matter how many lies Rahul Gandhi spreads, the people of the country trust their Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is wrong to say you (Congress) are losing the elections because of the SIR as you've succeeded in forming governments in many states. I believe that if you and your party had worked on the ground, you probably wouldn't have lost the elections. Stop talking about doing good for the poor. Because your party has ruled the country for a long time, working to eradicate the poor, not poverty," he said.
आज गोरखपुर में ‘लोकतंत्र बचाओ, अराजकता हटाओ’ पदयात्रा में सम्मिलित हुआ। कार्यकर्ताओं और नागरिकों की जोरदार भागीदारी ने लोकतंत्र के प्रति हमारी अटूट निष्ठा और समर्पण को एक बार फिर सिद्ध कर दिया है। राहुल गांधी जैसे पार्ट-टाइम राजनेता और उनका विपक्षी गठबंधन न तो जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं और न ही संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की गरिमा समझते हैं। उनका एकमात्र मकसद लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रियाओं पर बेबुनियाद सवाल उठाकर केवल भ्रम और अराजकता फैलाना है। लेकिन देश का युवा आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में नए भारत के निर्माण हेतु पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ अग्रसर है। उत्तर प्रदेश में भी अब 'साइकिल' के टायर पूरी तरह पंचर हो चुके हैं और प्रदेश तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति को पीछे छोड़कर एक्सप्रेसवे और विकास के नए दौर में आगे बढ़ रहा है। @BJP4UP #SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) November 4, 2026
Nabin challenged Rahul from the stage, saying "the country will not be ruled by you, but by Modi and Yogi. Those who have become mental Naxalites will be taught a lesson by the people of the country and the state in 2027 and 2029".
भारत का लोकतंत्र जितना सशक्त होगा, उतना ही भारत आत्मनिर्भर और विकसित होगा। दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी @BJP4India के लोकप्रिय एवं कर्मठ माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin जी, @BJP4UP के मा. प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @mppchaudhary जी एवं एनडीए के सहयोगी सदस्यों के साथ आज जनपद गोरखपुर में आयोजित 'लोकतंत्र बचाओ, अराजकता हटाओ' पदयात्रा में सम्मिलित हुआ। इंडी गठबंधन, कांग्रेस और समाजवादी पार्टी का उद्देश्य भारत के संविधान, लोकतंत्र तथा संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को कठघरे में खड़ा करना है। जिन संवैधानिक संस्थाओं के बल पर भारत का लोकतंत्र टिका है, उसे कमजोर करने की साजिशें हम कतई स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे। कांग्रेस, इंडी गठबंधन और उनके सभी सहयोगियों को देश वासियों से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 4, 2026
Nabin said the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has not only established major institutions in the health and industry sectors but has also taken employment out of the hands of one family and brought it to everyone's homes. "The Samajwadi Party's punctured bicycle will not run in the state. Expressways have been built in the state, and a punctured bicycle cannot run on expressways," he said.
Nearly a dozen state ministers om the Yogi along with union ministers, and numerous state officials attended the event.
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