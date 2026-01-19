ETV Bharat / state

Lokpal Seeks Two-Month Extension In Mahua Moitra Case, Delhi High Court To Hear Matter On January 23

New Delhi: The Lokpal has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an additional two months to pass an order in the case related to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. She is accused of accepting money in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on January 23.

Appearing on behalf of the Lokpal, counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary, stating that additional time was required to comply with the High Court’s directions. The lawyer submitted that although the High Court had issued its order on December 19, the winter vacation commenced soon thereafter. Subsequently, the matter was reassigned to the same bench that had passed the December 19 order.

It may be recalled that on December 19, a bench led by Justice Anil Kshetrapal had directed the Lokpal to reconsider the matter afresh and deliver a decision within one month. The High Court had set aside the Lokpal’s earlier order dated November 12, which had granted permission to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra.

The High Court observed that before permitting the filing of a chargesheet, the Lokpal should have examined the issue of sanction. It held that due process was not followed while granting approval to the CBI.