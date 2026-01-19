Lokpal Seeks Two-Month Extension In Mahua Moitra Case, Delhi High Court To Hear Matter On January 23
The High Court had set aside the Lokpal’s earlier order, which had granted permission to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lokpal has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an additional two months to pass an order in the case related to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. She is accused of accepting money in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on January 23.
Appearing on behalf of the Lokpal, counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary, stating that additional time was required to comply with the High Court’s directions. The lawyer submitted that although the High Court had issued its order on December 19, the winter vacation commenced soon thereafter. Subsequently, the matter was reassigned to the same bench that had passed the December 19 order.
It may be recalled that on December 19, a bench led by Justice Anil Kshetrapal had directed the Lokpal to reconsider the matter afresh and deliver a decision within one month. The High Court had set aside the Lokpal’s earlier order dated November 12, which had granted permission to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra.
The High Court observed that before permitting the filing of a chargesheet, the Lokpal should have examined the issue of sanction. It held that due process was not followed while granting approval to the CBI.
Earlier, on November 12, the full bench of the Lokpal, exercising its powers under Sections 20(7)(a) and 23(1) of the Lokpal Act, had directed the CBI to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra within four weeks. Moitra had challenged this order before the Delhi High Court, contending that the Lokpal’s decision violated the principles of natural justice as she was not given an opportunity to present her case before the order was passed.
The CBI had submitted its report to the Lokpal in July. In connection with the case, the CBI registered an FIR on March 21, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra is accused of accepting bribes from Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament related to the Adani Group and of sharing her parliamentary login credentials with him.
Mahua Moitra is the Member of Parliament from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. Her membership of the Lok Sabha was terminated on December 8, 2023, following a recommendation by the Parliament’s Ethics Committee, which upheld the allegations that she had accepted money in exchange for asking questions in Parliament.
