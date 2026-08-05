Lokesh Lays PV Sindhu Centre For Sports Excellence Foundation Stone, Says It Will Produce World-Class Sportspersons
The centre will offer seven sporting disciplines, 25-metre indoor shooting range and a 25-metre competition swimming pool.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Laying the foundation stone for PV Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam alongside the Olympic medalist badminton star on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the centre will produce world-class sportspersons.
Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, "This institution will become a platform to produce world-class sportsmen in our country on the lines of Australia and Qatar."
Praising the Sindhu, Lokesh said she became a two-time Olympic medalist and world champion with perseverance and discipline in the days when there were no facilities. "Behind every champion there is the hard work of parents and the support of coaches," he said.
Lokesh recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who focused on building sports infrastructure in the 1990s, paved the way for a sports revolution by giving priority to sportsmen in government jobs. The future of the country lies in the youth, he added.
Addressing the gathering, Sindhu said that the master plan has been completely redesigned keeping in mind the needs of the next 100 years. She said that a 25-metre indoor shooting range, seven main sporting disciplines and new sports will be available on a single campus. She said that a 25-metre competition swimming pool that is to be set up as part of this project is being built with the standards of 'Myrtha Pools' (Italy) used in Olympic competitions.
Sindhu further thanked CM Naidu for standing by her in the design of this sports project and all those who supported her.
TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, who was also present at the event, said he is happy that the PV Sindhu Academy is being set up in Visakhapatnam. "Although there are still parents who wonder whether to send their daughters out, the encouragement of Sindhu's parents, brought her to this point," he said.
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