ETV Bharat / state

Lokesh Lays PV Sindhu Centre For Sports Excellence Foundation Stone, Says It Will Produce World-Class Sportspersons

Visakhapatnam: Laying the foundation stone for PV Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam alongside the Olympic medalist badminton star on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the centre will produce world-class sportspersons.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, "This institution will become a platform to produce world-class sportsmen in our country on the lines of Australia and Qatar."

Praising the Sindhu, Lokesh said she became a two-time Olympic medalist and world champion with perseverance and discipline in the days when there were no facilities. "Behind every champion there is the hard work of parents and the support of coaches," he said.

Lokesh recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who focused on building sports infrastructure in the 1990s, paved the way for a sports revolution by giving priority to sportsmen in government jobs. The future of the country lies in the youth, he added.