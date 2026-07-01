ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Set To Inaugurate Orientation Programme For Newly Elected Bengal MLAs On July 3

Kolkata: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members of the West Bengal assembly on July 3, an official said on Wednesday.

The programme, to be organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with the assembly, will be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

Besides Birla, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh are scheduled to address the inaugural session, the official said, citing the schedule of the event.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, will also address the gathering, he said.

"The orientation programme is intended to equip the newly elected legislators with a comprehensive understanding of parliamentary practices, legislative procedures and the functioning of the assembly so that they can discharge their responsibilities more effectively," the official said.