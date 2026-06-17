ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Asks Abhishek Banerjee To Present His Case On TMC Split On Friday

FILE - TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reaches the CID headquarters for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signatures of MLAs for the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, in Kolkata ( ANI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, parliamentary sources said.

Amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.