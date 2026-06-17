Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Asks Abhishek Banerjee To Present His Case On TMC Split On Friday
Amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group, Birla decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, parliamentary sources said.
Amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.
While the rebels have already met Birla, Mamata's group had sought an appointment to meet him.The sources asserted that Birla will take a decision based on law, rules and regulations.
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