ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Asks Abhishek Banerjee To Present His Case On TMC Split On Friday

Amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group, Birla decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.

ABHISHEK BANERJEE
FILE - TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reaches the CID headquarters for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signatures of MLAs for the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, in Kolkata (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, parliamentary sources said.

Amid the demand by 20 TMC rebel MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.

While the rebels have already met Birla, Mamata's group had sought an appointment to meet him.The sources asserted that Birla will take a decision based on law, rules and regulations.

Also Read

Will Hear Both Sides, Says Speaker's Office; Abhishek Called To Meet Birla While Being In ED Office

TAGGED:

OM BIRLA ABHISHEK BANERJEE MEETING
TMC
ABHISHEK BANERJEE CASE
TMC SPLIT
LOK SABHA SPEAKER OM BIRLA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.