ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Passes Bill Granting Amaravati Permanent Capital Status; Chandrababu Calls It ‘Historic’

Describing Amaravati as the aspiration, dream, and objective of Chandrababu Naidu, he added that a capital city plays a pivotal role in the development of a state, citing Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as examples of cities that have played key roles in the growth of their respective states. "Amaravati will be the primary financial centre of Andhra Pradesh; it is the route to economic prosperity for all," stated Pemmasani.

During the discussion on the bill, MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, stated that this legislative amendment would put an end to any doubts regarding whether Amaravati would remain the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah for agreeing to grant legal status to Amaravati.

The Congress party expressed its unequivocal support for the bill; party MP Manickam Tagore conveyed this stance on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, following speeches by several members, the Lok Sabha passed the bill.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called the introduction of a bill granting statutory status to Amaravati in the Lok Sabha a “historic moment.” He said that the move would ensure that no one could alter the capital in the future, and that Amaravati would remain the sole capital of the state. Earlier in the day, Naidu visited Vinjamuru in Nellore district, where he distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries.

Amaravati: In a historic move, the Lok Sabha approved a bill granting Legal Status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. After Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, introduced the bill under the title "Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla permitted a one-hour discussion on the bill, adding that the discussion could be extended by another hour if deemed necessary.

Chandrasekhar reiterated that, as ruled by the Supreme Court in 2022, the decision regarding the selection or alteration of a state capital falls exclusively within the purview of the Central Government.

Lashing out at former Chief Minister Y S Jagan, Chandrasekhar said, "Under the guise of 'decentralization,' Jagan has sown discord among the three regions of the state. He has inflicted injustice upon 29,000 farmers. When women from the capital region undertook a march titled 'From the Courts to the Temples' (Nyayasthanam Nunchi Devasthanam Varaku), they were subjected to harassment. Women farmers were beaten with lathis fitted with nails. The tears shed by the women farmers of the capital region have become the very foundation of this legislation. Amaravati stands as the capital of the dreams of the Andhra people. As a son of Amaravati, I consider it my privilege to address this august House. I extend my commendations to the farmers who sacrificed their lands for the sake of Amaravati."

Meanwhile, other MPs also stressed the importance of Amaravati, with MP Purandareswari stating that "Amaravati would serve as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, noting that the need for a capital city arose following the bifurcation of the state. She pointed out that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh had taken place without any prior deliberation, and consequently, the state had commenced its administrative operations without a designated capital.

BJP MP C M Ramesh, from Kadapa, said, "This Bill will provide a capital city for Andhra Pradesh," stated C.M. Ramesh, adding that Amaravati represents the very heartbeat of every Telugu-speaking individual. He stated that the "People's Capital," Amaravati, would be remembered in history, and he expressed his gratitude to Modi, Amit Shah, Chandrababu, and Pawan for their cooperation in ensuring Amaravati's legal validity.

When YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy stated that a total of 34,000 acres of land was acquired from farmers and said that the current government failed the promises made, CM Ramesh countered, saying, "farmers had voluntarily surrendered their lands, placing their trust in a 'double-engine government.'"

He affirmed that, with a permanent capital in place, Andhra Pradesh would witness comprehensive development across all sectors. He lashed out at the YSRCP administration, stating that during their five-year tenure, they merely staged new dramas regarding the capital; rather than undertaking any actual development, they simply wasted time engaging in their "three-capital game." He further condemned their actions, pointing out that while farmers were protesting in a lawful and just manner, the administration had behaved in a barbaric manner, particularly towards the women among the protesters.

Meanwhile, the one who wanted a three-capital model, Y S Jagan, stated that the region between Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, and Guntur should be designated as the capital under the name 'Mavigan'. "The distance from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada is 70 km, and from Vijayawada to Guntur, it is 40 km. Announce this area as the capital region under the name 'Mavigan," he said.