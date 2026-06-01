ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress District Presidents At Pushkar Training Camp Amid Lobbying For Rajya Sabha

Senior Congress leaders including former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin among others at the programme. ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sbha Rahul Gandhi is set to address Congress district presidents on Monday at the concluding session of a 10-day organisational training camp being held in Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The camp, organised as part of the Congress party's organisational strengthening exercise, has brought together 50 district presidents from Rajasthan and 15 district presidents from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) who were selected under the party’s ongoing organisational restructuring campaign.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi will speak on issues related to the Congress party's ideology, organisational culture, discipline and contemporary political challenges. He is expected to interact individually with district presidents and also have lunch with them during his nearly five-hour stay at the camp.

Senior Congress leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav are also scheduled to attend the programme.