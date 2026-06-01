Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress District Presidents At Pushkar Training Camp Amid Lobbying For Rajya Sabha
The Congress party position in the Assembly will help it bag one of the three Rajya Sabha seats going to polls from Rajasthan.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Ajmer: Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sbha Rahul Gandhi is set to address Congress district presidents on Monday at the concluding session of a 10-day organisational training camp being held in Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.
The camp, organised as part of the Congress party's organisational strengthening exercise, has brought together 50 district presidents from Rajasthan and 15 district presidents from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) who were selected under the party’s ongoing organisational restructuring campaign.
According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi will speak on issues related to the Congress party's ideology, organisational culture, discipline and contemporary political challenges. He is expected to interact individually with district presidents and also have lunch with them during his nearly five-hour stay at the camp.
Senior Congress leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav are also scheduled to attend the programme.
#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026
He is travelling to Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district to address a joint training camp for district presidents of Rajasthan and Delhi Congress. pic.twitter.com/kJEeS9ZbzR
Party sources said Rahul Gandhi may also hold discussions with senior Rajasthan Congress leaders regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Nominations for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan have commenced, and the Congress is expected to secure one seat based on its current strength in the Assembly. The party is likely to finalise and announce its candidate in the coming days.
Rahul Gandhi left Delhi by a special flight in the morning and arrived at Kishangarh airport before proceeding to Pushkar by road. Senior state leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra, are expected to receive him at the airport.
The Pushkar camp has focused on organisational training, ideological orientation and grassroots engagement. Participating district presidents also took part in activities including manual labour at an MGNREGA worksite as part of the programme.
Also read