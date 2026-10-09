ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Devasish Sharma Wins Nagaon Bypoll By Over One Lakh Votes; 'A Tribute To PM's Leadership': Assam CM

With this, the BJP recovered the constituency it had lost previously. Notably, it is considered significant that the constituency, which was held by the Congress in 2019 and 2024, has gone back to the BJP.

Attending a special meeting held at the state BJP headquarters on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The BJP has won in both the ballot and the EVM. The Nagaon bye-election was very important for us, as the demographics of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency generally did not favor a BJP victory."

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Debasish Sharma secured 7,11,912 votes. On the other hand, AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal secured the second position with 5,71,637 votes, and Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora secured the third position with 1,29,136 votes.

"But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have been working for the past 12 years for every caste, creed, and religion to build a golden Assam. That is why the people have blessed the BJP. There was a slight doubt about the BJP's victory after Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP, but with everyone's efforts, we won."

Referring to the Assembly constituencies under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said, "We have achieved remarkable success in four Assembly constituencies under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. This election has proved one thing: along with the traditional BJP vote bank, other votes have also increased. While the affection of the indigenous Indian people has grown, the nationalist religious minorities have also been attracted to the BJP."

Nagaon had been predominantly a Congress stronghold with the party holding it from 1952 to 1977. Congress won it in 1998, 2019 and 2024. The seat went vacant after Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi quit the party and joined the BJP, subsequently winning the Dispur Assembly seat. Counting of votes was conducted at three centres in Nagaon and Morigaon. The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll saw a voter turnout of 76.19 per cent on October 6.