Lok Adalat Settles Over One Crore Pending Cases In Karnataka In A Day

Justice Anusivaraman said a total compensation of Rs 3.103 crore for these cases was awarded. The 50% concession on traffic fines received an overwhelming response.
Bengaluru: More than one crore cases — including pending ones and pre-litigation cases — were settled in the Lok Adalat held on December 13, said Justice Anusivaraman, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.
Speaking to the media at the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, he informed that a total compensation of Rs 3.103 crore for 1,04,66,237 cases settled in the Lok Adalat has been awarded. A total of 2,469 cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, have been disposed of, and a total amount of Rs 8 crore in compensation has been given.
About 3,673 civil suits related to family property disputes have been disposed of, in which an amount worth Rs 43 crore has been given. Likewise, 4,660 cases related to compensation for motor vehicle accident, which involves the highest financial amount, have been disposed of, with total compensation of Rs 297 crore provided to the victims, he said.
Besides, 13,517 cheque bounce cases have been settled, resolving disputes worth Rs 633 crore, he said, adding that the parties have been given peace of mind by settling Rs 121 crore in land acquisition enforcement cases and Rs 264 crore in other enforcement cases.
Huge Response to 50% Concession on Traffic Fines
Regarding traffic violation cases, on the request of the State Legal Services Authority, the state government had given a 50% concession on pending cases from 1990 to 2020. This has received a good response from the public. About 24.29 lakh traffic challan cases have been settled across the state in a single day, earning the government more than Rs 56 crore. In addition, 902 cases related to the transport department have been settled, and a fine of Rs 29 lakh has been collected, he explained.
Many cases pending in the courts for years, including 2,675 old cases, have been disposed of. This includes 2,268 cases that are pending for over 5 years, 351 cases that are more than 10 years old and 56 cases that are more than 15 years old. A 19-year-old divisional suit pending in a Bengaluru rural court has also been disposed of, said Justice Anusivaraman.
Technology Helped in Disposal
In addition, 2,144 cases related to senior citizens have been resolved. Most notably, a 92-year-old woman from Ramanagara has resolved a property dispute through video conferencing. In this case, the son of the opposing party, the applicant, was in London, but he contacted her through technology and reached a settlement. About 367 couples separated due to family disputes have decided to forget their differences and live together again through reconciliation. It is noteworthy that the former keeper of the Indian cricket team, Sadanand Vishwanath, has resolved a case related to his house.
Next Date Announced
As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the first National Lok Adalat of 2026 is scheduled to be held on March 14. Directions have already been given to the chairpersons and member secretaries of all District Legal Services Authorities of the state in this regard.
Awareness Campaign
The State Legal Services Authority has organised two major awareness campaigns across the state in the coming days. Special programs have been organised regarding road safety and the eradication of child marriage. In order to prevent accidents and create awareness about traffic rules, a special campaign has been organised at the beginning of the new year. The judges explained that the 'Road Safety Special Campaign' will be held for a month from January 1 to 31 in collaboration with all government departments.
Child Marriage Free India - 100 Days Campaign
Under the direction of NALSA, this campaign will be conducted under the criteria of 'ASHA' (Awareness, Support, Assistance and Action) for the elimination of child marriage. To build a 'Child Marriage Free India', a total of 100 days of intensive awareness campaign has been scheduled to start from December 4, 2025, to March 8, 2026, he said.
