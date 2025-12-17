ETV Bharat / state

Lok Adalat Settles Over One Crore Pending Cases In Karnataka In A Day

Bengaluru: More than one crore cases — including pending ones and pre-litigation cases — were settled in the Lok Adalat held on December 13, said Justice Anusivaraman, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

Speaking to the media at the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, he informed that a total compensation of Rs 3.103 crore for 1,04,66,237 cases settled in the Lok Adalat has been awarded. A total of 2,469 cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, have been disposed of, and a total amount of Rs 8 crore in compensation has been given.

About 3,673 civil suits related to family property disputes have been disposed of, in which an amount worth Rs 43 crore has been given. Likewise, 4,660 cases related to compensation for motor vehicle accident, which involves the highest financial amount, have been disposed of, with total compensation of Rs 297 crore provided to the victims, he said.

Besides, 13,517 cheque bounce cases have been settled, resolving disputes worth Rs 633 crore, he said, adding that the parties have been given peace of mind by settling Rs 121 crore in land acquisition enforcement cases and Rs 264 crore in other enforcement cases.

Huge Response to 50% Concession on Traffic Fines

Regarding traffic violation cases, on the request of the State Legal Services Authority, the state government had given a 50% concession on pending cases from 1990 to 2020. This has received a good response from the public. About 24.29 lakh traffic challan cases have been settled across the state in a single day, earning the government more than Rs 56 crore. In addition, 902 cases related to the transport department have been settled, and a fine of Rs 29 lakh has been collected, he explained.

Many cases pending in the courts for years, including 2,675 old cases, have been disposed of. This includes 2,268 cases that are pending for over 5 years, 351 cases that are more than 10 years old and 56 cases that are more than 15 years old. A 19-year-old divisional suit pending in a Bengaluru rural court has also been disposed of, said Justice Anusivaraman.

Technology Helped in Disposal