ETV Bharat / state

Lohardaga: Thousands Of passengers Escape Tragedy As Trains Cross Damaged Bridge

Lohardaga: A major railway disaster was averted on Sunday when three passenger trains, including the Rajdhani Express and Sasaram Express, crossed a damaged railway bridge in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, before operations were abruptly suspended. The incident triggered panic among travellers.

According to railway officials, bridge number 115 over the Koel River on the Lohardaga-Ranchi-Tori rail line had developed cracks in its supporting pillars. Repair work was already undergoing on pillar number 5, which had a partial crack. However, train services continued on the route.

Official statement (ETV Bharat)

Authorities halted operations only after engineers detected fresh damage in pillar number 4 later in the day.