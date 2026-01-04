Lohardaga: Thousands Of passengers Escape Tragedy As Trains Cross Damaged Bridge
Lohardaga: A major railway disaster was averted on Sunday when three passenger trains, including the Rajdhani Express and Sasaram Express, crossed a damaged railway bridge in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, before operations were abruptly suspended. The incident triggered panic among travellers.
According to railway officials, bridge number 115 over the Koel River on the Lohardaga-Ranchi-Tori rail line had developed cracks in its supporting pillars. Repair work was already undergoing on pillar number 5, which had a partial crack. However, train services continued on the route.
Authorities halted operations only after engineers detected fresh damage in pillar number 4 later in the day.
Railway officials confirmed that the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, arriving at Lohardaga station, crossed the bridge at 8:22 AM. Minutes later, the Sasaram Express also passed over the same damaged structure at 9:21 AM.
The other trains scheduled to pass the bridge were halted when the engineering staff, during inspection, noticed widening cracks in the pillars and immediately alerted officials. Train services were officially stopped at 10:10 AM.
The Lohardaga-Ranchi MEMU (RL-3) passenger train, which had left Ranchi at 8:55 AM, was halted before reaching the bridge. Passengers were asked to disembark and walk across the tracks to safety, causing a brief commotion at the site.
Following the incident, railway authorities suspended all train operations from Lohardaga station and diverted or cancelled several services. The Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now operate via the Mesra-Barkakana-Tori route until repairs are completed.
Train operations from Lohardaga will remain suspended until January 7. The Ranchi-Sasaram Express has been cancelled from January 5 to 7, while the Sasaram-Ranchi Express will not run from January 6 to 8.
A detailed safety inspection and emergency repair work have been initiated.
