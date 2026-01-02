Loco Trolley Accident: THDC Orders High-Level Probe After 81 Workers Injured At Pipalkoti Tunnel
Company says it will bear all treatment costs as five workers remain hospitalised following the Pipalkoti hydropower tunnel trolley accident.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Rishikesh: THDC India Limited, a subsidiary of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), launched a high-level enquiry into the accident in which a trolley carrying workers collided with a stationary trolley inside a tunnel under the Pipalkoti Hydro Project in Uttarakhand.
Preliminary findings suggest the mishap was caused by brake failure. Expressing deep concern for workers' well-being, THDC has stated that it will bear the full cost of treatment for all injured workers.
In this connection, THDC held a press conference at Ganga Bhavan in Rishikesh. Executive Director Kumar Sharad said that on December 30, 2025, a loco trolley (a small rail vehicle used for transporting workers inside tunnels) carrying 81 workers was heading to a worksite inside the tunnel at the Pipalkoti project. On the way, a freight loco trolley was standing on the track. Its brakes suddenly failed, and it slipped from its position, causing the loco trolley carrying workers to collide with it.
High-Level Team To Probe The Incident
The company has taken the matter seriously and constituted a high-level team to conduct a detailed investigation. Further action will be taken based on the team’s report. Another team will soon inspect safety standards. He assured that no worker’s interests would be compromised. The THDC Executive Director clarified that the accident involved a loco trolley, not a loco train, adding that confusion arose due to the use of the term “loco train”.
Company To Bear Treatment Costs
The injured workers were somehow evacuated and admitted to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment. Of these, 76 workers have been discharged, while five are still undergoing medical care. The company will bear all expenses related to their treatment. Kumar Sharad said THDC is deeply concerned about the incident and is committed to supporting each injured worker throughout their recovery.
When And Where Did The Accident Happen?
The accident occurred at a THDC site in Uttarakhand on Tuesday (December 30, 2025) night during a shift change, triggering panic. It took place at the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) site of the under-construction THDC hydropower project at Pipalkoti in Chamoli, where two loco trolleys carrying workers collided inside the tunnel.
Over 80 workers were injured. At the time of the accident, 109 workers were present at the tunnel site. Orders have also been issued for a magisterial enquiry into the incident.
