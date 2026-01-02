ETV Bharat / state

Loco Trolley Accident: THDC Orders High-Level Probe After 81 Workers Injured At Pipalkoti Tunnel

Rishikesh: THDC India Limited, a subsidiary of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), launched a high-level enquiry into the accident in which a trolley carrying workers collided with a stationary trolley inside a tunnel under the Pipalkoti Hydro Project in Uttarakhand.

Preliminary findings suggest the mishap was caused by brake failure. Expressing deep concern for workers' well-being, THDC has stated that it will bear the full cost of treatment for all injured workers.

In this connection, THDC held a press conference at Ganga Bhavan in Rishikesh. Executive Director Kumar Sharad said that on December 30, 2025, a loco trolley (a small rail vehicle used for transporting workers inside tunnels) carrying 81 workers was heading to a worksite inside the tunnel at the Pipalkoti project. On the way, a freight loco trolley was standing on the track. Its brakes suddenly failed, and it slipped from its position, causing the loco trolley carrying workers to collide with it.

High-Level Team To Probe The Incident

The company has taken the matter seriously and constituted a high-level team to conduct a detailed investigation. Further action will be taken based on the team’s report. Another team will soon inspect safety standards. He assured that no worker’s interests would be compromised. The THDC Executive Director clarified that the accident involved a loco trolley, not a loco train, adding that confusion arose due to the use of the term “loco train”.