ETV Bharat / state

Loco Pilots Hold Nationwide Protest Over Non-AC Locomotives, Extreme Heat Conditions

New Delhi: Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) on Friday staged a nationwide protest titled "Mundi Garam" against the lack of air-conditioning and lavatory facilities in a majority of Indian Railways locomotives. The protestors alleged that train drivers are being forced to work in inhuman conditions during extreme summer temperatures.

The protesters raised the issue of working in harsh conditions inside locomotive cabins, where temperatures reportedly rise beyond 50 degrees Celsius during peak summer months. Railway staff said that nearly 60 per cent of locomotives in the Indian Railways network are still non-air-conditioned.

According to protesting LPs and ALPs, Indian Railways currently operates over 15,000 locomotives, many of which force drivers to work inside confined metal cabins exposed to direct heat for long hours.

While some locomotives are equipped with air-conditioning systems, railway staff alleged that several AC units are either poorly maintained or non-functional.

Ram Raj Bhagat, President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), said loco pilots are regularly compelled to work in cabins that become heat-trapped metal enclosures under high temperatures.

"Such conditions are not just uncomfortable but can directly affect the health, endurance and alertness required for safe train operations," Bhagat told ETV Bharat. He added that the grievances of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots had already been raised before the Railway Board and senior railway authorities, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

The association said prolonged exposure to extreme heat inside locomotive cabins is causing serious physical and mental stress among train crew members. Ram Sharam, Central President of AILRSA, said train crew members were left with no option but to protest against non-air-conditioned locomotives.