'Locked In Darkness For 20 Years': Bastar Woman Finally Sees The Light Of Freedom
Social Welfare Department, Suchitra Lakra said her department staff rescued the woman, who was blind, physically and mentally unwell six months ago.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:16 AM IST
Bastar: A 26-year-old woman, who kept herself confined in a dark room for 20 years over fears of being murdered after receiving death threats from a man, got a new lease of life. Thanks to the intervention of the officials from the Social Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh.
Giving details, the deputy director of the Social Welfare Department, Suchitra Lakra, said, "The girl was so terrified that she confined herself in a dark room for 20 years. Her father also didn't try to free her, fearing the untoward. Had her father gathered the courage to allow her to come out of self-imposed captivity on time, her life would have been different today."
Life spent in a dark room
The genesis goes back to 2000, when her father was a prosperous farmer, supporting the family with the land he owned. She happily pursued her education at a village school. When she turned just six years old, a young man from the village threatened to kill her. The fear of being killed terrified her. The haunting thought became perpetual fear, and she thought that if she confronted him, he would kill her. Gradually, she withdrew herself from the outside world. She stopped talking to people and went into a shell.
Lakra said her father only opened the door to give her food and then closed it again. According to Lakra, six months ago, she and her colleagues came to know about the horrible condition of the young woman from her father.
“He requested us to visit his home and release his daughter from self-imposed confinement. Accordingly, we reached there and took her out of the house. We were shocked to find her blind, having hearing problems, and was also mentally unstable. We arranged for her stay at the Gharaunda Ashram in Kolchur village. She is undergoing treatment. The young woman is slowly learning to walk, talk, and eat. It’s heartening to see a smile on her face. She also communicated with us and responded to us,” Lakra added.
Lakra further said that initially, she got very scared of humans. “So we arranged for her counselling. The girl has now started doing her daily chores on her own. Her elder brother and sister-in-law live a short distance from the village. She is now a 26-year-old woman. We regret that she couldn’t enjoy a childhood like others. We can't bring those days back for her, but we are trying our best to give her a better and healthier life so that she can live a good life in the future,” the official added.
