'Locked In Darkness For 20 Years': Bastar Woman Finally Sees The Light Of Freedom

Bastar: A 26-year-old woman, who kept herself confined in a dark room for 20 years over fears of being murdered after receiving death threats from a man, got a new lease of life. Thanks to the intervention of the officials from the Social Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh.

Giving details, the deputy director of the Social Welfare Department, Suchitra Lakra, said, "The girl was so terrified that she confined herself in a dark room for 20 years. Her father also didn't try to free her, fearing the untoward. Had her father gathered the courage to allow her to come out of self-imposed captivity on time, her life would have been different today."

Life spent in a dark room

The genesis goes back to 2000, when her father was a prosperous farmer, supporting the family with the land he owned. She happily pursued her education at a village school. When she turned just six years old, a young man from the village threatened to kill her. The fear of being killed terrified her. The haunting thought became perpetual fear, and she thought that if she confronted him, he would kill her. Gradually, she withdrew herself from the outside world. She stopped talking to people and went into a shell.