Locals Save 10-Year-Old Girl From Sexual Assault Attempt In Delhi Park, 36-Year-Old Accused Arrested
Police felicitated citizens who stepped in to protect the child for their timely response and help in apprehending the suspect.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Questions have once again been raised over the safety of women and children in Delhi's public parks after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly targeted by a man at Ismail Khan Park in the Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi.
The incident took place on November 24 when the girl was playing in the park near her home after returning from school.
The accused, identified as 36-year-old Rajesh Kumar, allegedly lured the girl by promising her money before taking her to an isolated spot inside the park, where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, people present in the park heard the child's cries, rushed to her rescue and caught the accused. They subsequently handed him over to the police.
Following a PCR call, personnel from Bharat Nagar police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody. He was arrested, produced before a court on Wednesday and subsequently sent to Tihar Jail.
The Delhi Police have also felicitated the citizens who intervened and rescued the girl, presenting them with appreciation letters and cash rewards for their timely action.
Police Receive PCR Call At 11.30 Am
#WATCH | Delhi: Locals saved a minor girl in Bharat Nagar from being assaulted and handed the accused over to the police. Delhi Police have felicitated the citizens.— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026
DCP, North West District, Akanksha Yadav, said, "On November 24, the police received a PCR call reporting an… pic.twitter.com/CyciZtyuvp
DCP North West Akanksha Yadav said the police received a PCR call around 11.30 am on November 24, reporting an attempt to sexually assault a minor girl at Ismail Khan Park.
Following the call, personnel from the local police post under Bharat Nagar police station immediately reached the park. They found several people confronting a man who had sustained injuries after being beaten by the public.
According to the DCP, the accused had noticed children playing in the park and allegedly lured the 10-year-old girl by promising her money. He then took her to a secluded spot and attempted to molest her.
People present in the park witnessed what was happening, intervened immediately and alerted the police. The police took cognisance of the incident, apprehended the accused and subsequently arrested him.
Yadav said the citizens who came forward to help the girl and acted promptly had been presented with appreciation letters along with cash rewards.
Delhi Police also confirmed that personnel from Bharat Nagar police station, along with alert members of the public, apprehended the accused for allegedly attempting to disrobe a 10-year-old minor girl at the park. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law.
Saurabh Bharadwaj Questions Safety Of Girls In Delhi
Reacting to the incident, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the safety of young girls in the national capital, saying that even neighbourhood parks were no longer safe for children.
Questioning the safety of children in public spaces, Bharadwaj asked whether young girls could not even play near their homes without facing the threat of sexual violence.
The latest incident has also brought attention to an earlier case of sexual violence reported at Astha Kunj Park, adjoining Kalkaji Temple, in south Delhi. On September 21, 2026, three men allegedly posing as police personnel gang-raped and robbed a 17-year-old girl at the park.
The two incidents have once again brought the safety of women and minors in Delhi's public parks under scrutiny.
Also Read: