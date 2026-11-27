ETV Bharat / state

Locals Save 10-Year-Old Girl From Sexual Assault Attempt In Delhi Park, 36-Year-Old Accused Arrested

New Delhi: Questions have once again been raised over the safety of women and children in Delhi's public parks after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly targeted by a man at Ismail Khan Park in the Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi.

The incident took place on November 24 when the girl was playing in the park near her home after returning from school.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Rajesh Kumar, allegedly lured the girl by promising her money before taking her to an isolated spot inside the park, where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, people present in the park heard the child's cries, rushed to her rescue and caught the accused. They subsequently handed him over to the police.

Following a PCR call, personnel from Bharat Nagar police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody. He was arrested, produced before a court on Wednesday and subsequently sent to Tihar Jail.

The Delhi Police have also felicitated the citizens who intervened and rescued the girl, presenting them with appreciation letters and cash rewards for their timely action.

Police Receive PCR Call At 11.30 Am

DCP North West Akanksha Yadav said the police received a PCR call around 11.30 am on November 24, reporting an attempt to sexually assault a minor girl at Ismail Khan Park.

Following the call, personnel from the local police post under Bharat Nagar police station immediately reached the park. They found several people confronting a man who had sustained injuries after being beaten by the public.

According to the DCP, the accused had noticed children playing in the park and allegedly lured the 10-year-old girl by promising her money. He then took her to a secluded spot and attempted to molest her.