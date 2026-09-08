ETV Bharat / state

Locals Protest After Bishnupur Youth Dies In Custody; Family Cries Torture, Negligence

Bishnupur: The alleged death of a youth in police custody led to tensions in the Bakhrahat area of Bishnupur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Palan Ray, a resident of Jaychandi village.

Following the allegation by his family that Ray died due to custodial torture and subsequent negligence by police, residents staged a protest in front of the Bakhrahat police outpost. They blocked the Bakhrahat-Thakurpukur Road, leading to a massive traffic snarl.

Local sources said Ray had an altercation with Bijoy Singh over road construction work. Neighbours claim he went to a local BJP leader on Monday to inquire about the construction of the road in front of his house.

There, Ray started an argument with Singh and punched him. Based on a complaint filed by Singh, Ray was detained and taken to the Bakrahat police outpost.