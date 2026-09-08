Locals Protest After Bishnupur Youth Dies In Custody; Family Cries Torture, Negligence
Police said Palan Ray fell ill at the Bakhrahat outpost and was taken to a hospital in a car, where he died on the way.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Bishnupur: The alleged death of a youth in police custody led to tensions in the Bakhrahat area of Bishnupur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Palan Ray, a resident of Jaychandi village.
Following the allegation by his family that Ray died due to custodial torture and subsequent negligence by police, residents staged a protest in front of the Bakhrahat police outpost. They blocked the Bakhrahat-Thakurpukur Road, leading to a massive traffic snarl.
Local sources said Ray had an altercation with Bijoy Singh over road construction work. Neighbours claim he went to a local BJP leader on Monday to inquire about the construction of the road in front of his house.
There, Ray started an argument with Singh and punched him. Based on a complaint filed by Singh, Ray was detained and taken to the Bakrahat police outpost.
"The police took Palan to the Bakrahat outpost around 2 pm on Monday. He was beaten and physically tortured in custody. His condition deteriorated, but he did not receive timely medical treatment. Even when he complained of chest pain, the matter was reportedly not treated with due seriousness. He eventually died inside the outpost," a family member of Ray said.
Neighbours said he had a stent implanted three years ago due to a pre-existing cardiac ailment and the police were informed of this matter. After being taken to the outpost, Ray complained of chest pain, but the police didn't take him to hospital, they added.
They have raised questions regarding whether he was subjected to torture in custody, which could be the cause of his death.
Denying the allegations, police said Ray fell ill after being brought to the outpost. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the hospital by car, where he died on the way, they added.
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