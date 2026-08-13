ETV Bharat / state

Locals Lock School Gate After Stray Dog Attacks Student On Campus In Odisha

Balasore: Locals and parents locked the gate of Satyanarayana Government Nodal High School in Rasalpur village of Odisha's Balasore district in protest after a student was injured after allegedly being attacked by a dog on the school premises on Tuesday.

The boy was shifted from a hospital in Balasore to Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday after his condition deteriorated.

Locals demanded immediate measures to stop stray dogs from entering the campus and a job for the student's father, who is physically challenged, along with an assistance of Rs 15 lakh for the family.

The incident occurred when the boy was going to the washroom during break. Teachers and the headmaster took him to a hospital in Balasore.

Shashikant Rana, a relative of the student said, "Yesterday, when I came to pick him, I found him bleeding profusely. I called the ambulance, but it did not arrive on time. His PT teacher, Arup sir, and another friend washed his wounds. The teachers, along with the headmaster, took him to Balasore hospital. Then I informed his mother and took her to the hospital. The boy's left finger was severely bitten by the dog, and there were bruises on his chest and leg. He is so scared that he is neither speaking to anyone nor eating".