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Sena (UBT) Leader Dies In Thane After Firing By Unidentified Assailants

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thane: Local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar died in a hospital after unidentified assailants fired two rounds at him, in addition to physically assaulting him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday night, police said.

Purnekar was the Thane 'vibhag pramukh ', or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a Sena (UBT) leader said. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station around 9 pm. The incident sparked tension in the area and triggered widespread concern among local party workers and supporters. Following the attack, Purnekar was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where medical personnel immediately initiated emergency intervention, police said.