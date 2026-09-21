ETV Bharat / state

Local Goes Global: Odisha Farmers Find Buyers Beyond India With FPO Support

Bhubaneswar: For years, Manbodh Barik, a mango farmer from Dhenkanal, knew about only one place where he can sell his produce - the local market in his village. The price of his harvest was largely determined by local demand, middlemen and market conditions. This year, his mangoes travelled far beyond Odisha and India.

"Farming has been a source of livelihood for my family for generations. It gave me a life. But the Sabuja Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Company, and the Farmers' Producers Organisation (FPO) gave me a purpose," Barik said, describing how his life changed after the farmers' organisations connected him with the export markets.

Just like Barik, hundreds of farmers associated with different FPOs have moved from depending primarily on local buyers to participating in export-oriented value chains. For them, the change is not merely about selling mangoes abroad, but changing the way they have been farming.

"Our produce is receiving better prices, gaining global recognition and creating better incomes for farmers. It has shown us that even small farmers can build global bridges through their produce, determination and right guidance," Barik pointed out.

First time, garlic and french beans were exported to Dubai (ETV Bharat)

Notably, FPOs across Odisha have collectively exported 352.586 metric tonnes of horticultural produce to 11 countries worth Rs 572 crore, opening international markets to thousands of small and marginal farmers.

The export journey has accelerated sharply in just three seasons. From 39.48 MT in 2024-25, exports increased to 140.301 MT in 2025-26 and have already touched 172.805 MT in the ongoing 2026-27 season.

The produces have been sourced from across 15 districts, with the United Kingdom emerging as the largest destination market. Other markets include the UAE, Italy, Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Greece, Sweden and Qatar.

While the total exports of mango accounts for nearly 82%, registering a nine-fold growth in the last three years, other fruits, vegetables and spices have also been in demand in global markets.

Export of mangoes from Odisha's Dhenkanal to London (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the state's ambitions on exporting agriculture produces, deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who is also the agriculture minister said, "Exports are emerging as a key driver of farmer prosperity and an important pathway for showcasing Odisha's horticultural excellence in international markets. There is a need to establish a unique global identity for Odisha's mangoes and other produces."