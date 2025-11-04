Local Body Polls: Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions Challenging Voters' List
42 petitions were filed objecting to issues like less time for objection regarding the upcoming Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad and Zilla Parishad and Municipal elections.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed four petitions challenging the voters' list for local body polls and clarified that once it is prepared, it cannot be interfered with.
The petitions highlighted less time to file objections and the non-appearance of names in the list despite applying online. The High Court will hear petitions related to ward reservation and delimitation on Thursday.
Around 42 petitions were filed objecting to various issues regarding the upcoming Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad and Zilla Parishad and Municipal elections. Petitions objecting to the voters' list were heard before a bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad on Tuesday.
Some of these petitions were transferred from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar bench and some from the Nagpur bench to the Chief Justice's bench in Mumbai. The state government objected to these petitions and clarified that they were not fit for hearing.
The government lawyers claimed that many of these petitions were filed for invalid issues, while the judgments given by the Supreme Court on some issues were clear. The petitioners from Marathwada and Vidarbha informed the court that objections could not be registered on the voters' list due to the flood situation this year.
"Some new voters claimed that they had not been included in the list despite registering their names. What are you doing about this all year? Why did you come to the court on the eve of the elections? asked the bench.
The notification of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Nagar Panchayat Samiti Act, 2025, was issued by the state government on August 20. The 12th provision says it will be the first election under the rotation system of ward reservation.
A petition was filed claiming that this provision is illegal and that ward reservation is meant to provide opportunities to every category, and demanded that this provision be repealed. The petition also demanded that ward reservation be maintained as per the 1996 Act.
Some petitions alleged that voters in one ward moved to another ward due to the reorganisation of some constituencies. Another petition demanded that ward reservation be decided as per the 2011 census, as the latest population data was not available.
"We do not have the authority to add or remove names from the voters' list. The voters' list is ready for the upcoming local body elections. The State Election Commission has clarified in an affidavit in the Mumbai High Court that only those whose names are in this list till July 1, 2025, can vote and contest the elections this year. However, the Commission has brought to the court's attention that if someone's name was previously on the voters' list, but has now been deleted, there is a provision in the law to appeal against it," the court observed.
