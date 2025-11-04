ETV Bharat / state

Local Body Polls: Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions Challenging Voters' List

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed four petitions challenging the voters' list for local body polls and clarified that once it is prepared, it cannot be interfered with.

The petitions highlighted less time to file objections and the non-appearance of names in the list despite applying online. The High Court will hear petitions related to ward reservation and delimitation on Thursday.

Around 42 petitions were filed objecting to various issues regarding the upcoming Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad and Zilla Parishad and Municipal elections. Petitions objecting to the voters' list were heard before a bench of Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad on Tuesday.

Some of these petitions were transferred from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar bench and some from the Nagpur bench to the Chief Justice's bench in Mumbai. The state government objected to these petitions and clarified that they were not fit for hearing.

The government lawyers claimed that many of these petitions were filed for invalid issues, while the judgments given by the Supreme Court on some issues were clear. The petitioners from Marathwada and Vidarbha informed the court that objections could not be registered on the voters' list due to the flood situation this year.