Local Body Polls: Ajit Pawar Thanks Voters For Trust In NCP, Pledges Development-Focused Governance

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked voters for reposing their faith in the party and its candidates in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a moment of pride and responsibility.

In a statement, Pawar said the elections were not merely about victory but an affirmation of public trust, development-oriented governance and politics that prioritises people’s welfare.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

“The love, blessings and support extended by voters are the real source of energy for our work. This verdict is a validation of the direction of development we have taken and the faith people have shown in our capable and performance-driven candidates,” he said.

Pawar said the mandate reflected the strengthening of democracy through active public participation and underlined the importance of transparent and accountable governance at the grassroots level.