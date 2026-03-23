ETV Bharat / state

'Lizard' Found In Food At Bhopal Technical University Canteen; Probe Ordered

Bhopal: A dead lizard was allegedly found in a vegetable dish served in the canteen of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGVP) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. When the matter was reported to the canteen manager, he claimed it to be a capsicum.

Following this, the students have submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor demanding action. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the RGVP administration has ordered an investigation. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

It has been learnt that the students went to the canteen for dinner on Saturday. They were served dal, capsicum vegetable curry, roti and rice. As soon as a student started eating, he realised the taste of the vegetable was strange. When he looked at the vegetable carefully, a dead lizard was found, which was completely fried with the vegetable. Seeing this, other students were shocked, and the matter led to a commotion in the canteen.

The students immediately informed the canteen staff about it, but they refused to accept the claim. A staff member ate some of the vegetable and said it was a mere capsicum. During this time, the students recorded a video of the incident and shared it on several social media platforms, after which people started questioning the canteen system.