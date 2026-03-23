'Lizard' Found In Food At Bhopal Technical University Canteen; Probe Ordered
The students have submitted a memorandum to the RGVP vice chancellor demanding action. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Bhopal: A dead lizard was allegedly found in a vegetable dish served in the canteen of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGVP) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. When the matter was reported to the canteen manager, he claimed it to be a capsicum.
Following this, the students have submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor demanding action. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the RGVP administration has ordered an investigation. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.
It has been learnt that the students went to the canteen for dinner on Saturday. They were served dal, capsicum vegetable curry, roti and rice. As soon as a student started eating, he realised the taste of the vegetable was strange. When he looked at the vegetable carefully, a dead lizard was found, which was completely fried with the vegetable. Seeing this, other students were shocked, and the matter led to a commotion in the canteen.
The students immediately informed the canteen staff about it, but they refused to accept the claim. A staff member ate some of the vegetable and said it was a mere capsicum. During this time, the students recorded a video of the incident and shared it on several social media platforms, after which people started questioning the canteen system.
Canteen manager Sunil Agarwal said, "It was not a lizard but a capsicum. Our canteen employee ate it in front of the students. Nothing has happened to that employee so far."
Students said complaints have been made many times earlier about the quality of food in the canteen, where cleanliness and quality of food are being neglected continuously. However, no concrete action is taken by the management. The miffed students have demanded that the university administration investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.
"The health of the students is getting affected due to such carelessness. Now everyone's eyes are on what steps the administration takes in this matter," said a student.
Arpit Chauhan, a student of the automobile department, said, "On Monday, a memorandum was submitted to the vice chancellor's office regarding this matter."
Lokesh Tiwari, a member of ABVP, said, "About 500 students eat in the canteen every day. This canteen in front of the exam centre is the biggest and main canteen on the campus."
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