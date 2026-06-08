ETV Bharat / state

Denied Pension, Elderly Woman In Bihar Takes Round Of Govt Offices To Prove She Is Alive

Muzaffarpur: In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, 75-year-old Pavitar Devi is on an untiring mission--to prove that she is still alive and not dead. A resident of Sanjay Cinema locality under Brahmpura police station limits in Muzaffarpur, the elderly woman has been running from pillar to post for the past several months to prove that she is alive, as the officials have declared her dead on paper.

Frustrated by the indifference of officials, she has now approached the Human Rights Commission. According to sources, the woman had been receiving benefits under the Bihar government's old-age pension scheme. However, for the past three months, the pension amount was not credited to her account.

The woman said when she contacted the department concerned, she learned that she had been declared dead during a verification check. Consequently, her pension payments were halted.

Expressing her anguish, Pavitar Devi stated that there is no other breadwinner in her family. She somehow manages to sustain herself by working as a domestic help—doing chores and washing dishes—in other people's homes.

She used to rely on her pension for financial support, but its discontinuation has made her situation more difficult, she said.