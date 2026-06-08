Denied Pension, Elderly Woman In Bihar Takes Round Of Govt Offices To Prove She Is Alive
Frustrated by the indifference of officials, Pavitar Devi has now approached the Human Rights Commission.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, 75-year-old Pavitar Devi is on an untiring mission--to prove that she is still alive and not dead. A resident of Sanjay Cinema locality under Brahmpura police station limits in Muzaffarpur, the elderly woman has been running from pillar to post for the past several months to prove that she is alive, as the officials have declared her dead on paper.
Frustrated by the indifference of officials, she has now approached the Human Rights Commission. According to sources, the woman had been receiving benefits under the Bihar government's old-age pension scheme. However, for the past three months, the pension amount was not credited to her account.
The woman said when she contacted the department concerned, she learned that she had been declared dead during a verification check. Consequently, her pension payments were halted.
Expressing her anguish, Pavitar Devi stated that there is no other breadwinner in her family. She somehow manages to sustain herself by working as a domestic help—doing chores and washing dishes—in other people's homes.
She used to rely on her pension for financial support, but its discontinuation has made her situation more difficult, she said.
"The government officials declared me dead, even though I am alive. I haven't received my old-age pension for the past three months, which is making it very difficult to run the household. I am unable to even buy medicines," she said.
Human rights advocate S K Jha has questioned the functioning of the district administration regarding the issue. He described the case as extremely serious and absurd.
"Declaring a living woman dead in government records is a glaring example of administrative negligence. Pavitar Devi made repeated rounds of government offices for months, yet her issue remained unresolved. We have filed a petition with the Human Rights Commission," he said.
"Petitions regarding this matter have been filed with the National Human Rights Commission and the Bihar Human Rights Commission in Patna. The petition seeks a directive to the Bihar government to restore Pavitar Devi's pension at the earliest and take action against the officials responsible for this negligence," said Jha.
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