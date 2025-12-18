ETV Bharat / state

Live-In Relations Not Illegal Or Offence, State Bound To Protect Couples: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed that the concept of live-in relationships may not be acceptable to all but it cannot be said to be illegal or that living without the sanctity of marriage is an offence.

It further stated that the right to life of an individual is paramount, regardless of whether a couple is married or living together without the sanctity of marriage.

The court said if a person chooses his/her partner and both are above the age of 18, nobody, not even a family member, has the right to object or interfere in their life. According to the responsibilities placed upon the state under the Constitution, the state is bound to protect the life and liberty of every citizen, said Justice Vivek Kumar Singh after hearing several petitions, seeking police protection to couples who are in live-in relationships.

The court held that the state cannot refuse to protect the life and liberty of consenting adults, cohabiting without marrying each other. It said the petitioners are adults and have decided to live together without the sanctity of marriage so the court has no right to judge their decision.

While granting the petitions, the court told the petitioners that if they face any interference in their life, they can contact the concerned police commissioner/SSP/SP with a certified copy of this order. The concerned police officer, after verifying that the petitioners are adults and cohabiting on their own free will, shall immediately provide protection to them.