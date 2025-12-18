Live-In Relations Not Illegal Or Offence, State Bound To Protect Couples: Allahabad HC
Single-judge bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Singh was hearing petitions seeking protection to couples who are in live-in relationships.
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed that the concept of live-in relationships may not be acceptable to all but it cannot be said to be illegal or that living without the sanctity of marriage is an offence.
It further stated that the right to life of an individual is paramount, regardless of whether a couple is married or living together without the sanctity of marriage.
The court said if a person chooses his/her partner and both are above the age of 18, nobody, not even a family member, has the right to object or interfere in their life. According to the responsibilities placed upon the state under the Constitution, the state is bound to protect the life and liberty of every citizen, said Justice Vivek Kumar Singh after hearing several petitions, seeking police protection to couples who are in live-in relationships.
The court held that the state cannot refuse to protect the life and liberty of consenting adults, cohabiting without marrying each other. It said the petitioners are adults and have decided to live together without the sanctity of marriage so the court has no right to judge their decision.
While granting the petitions, the court told the petitioners that if they face any interference in their life, they can contact the concerned police commissioner/SSP/SP with a certified copy of this order. The concerned police officer, after verifying that the petitioners are adults and cohabiting on their own free will, shall immediately provide protection to them.
The court further observed that if the petitioners present their educational certificates and other legally valid documents proving their adulthood and voluntary cohabitation, police shall not take any coercive action against them unless an FIR is registered against them in connection with any crime. The court stated that if a couple does not have any documentary proof of age and hail from a rural background and/or are illiterate/less educated, police officers can conduct an ossification test to ascertain their correct age and subsequently follow other procedures permitted under the law.
Earlier in a similar case, Kiran Rawat and others vs State of Uttar Pradesh, a high court division bench had termed such relationships a social problem. Given that the law traditionally favours marriage, the bench had emphasised the need to create awareness among young people about the emotional and social pressures, and legal complications arising from such relationships.
The Kirat Rawat judgement was cited by the government counsel during the hearing. The counsel opposed the petitions, arguing that Indian society cannot accept live-in relationships as an alternative to marriage, which entails social and legal responsibilities. Describing such relationships as merely a contract of cohabitation, the counsel argued that providing protection to live-in couples would impose an unlawful obligation on the state to protect private decisions that undermine the social fabric of the country. It was also argued that the police cannot be compelled to act as personal security for couples cohabiting without marriage based on vague apprehensions.
On the other hand, the amicus curiae argued that live-in relationships cannot be termed illegal and that the Supreme Court and high courts have already recognised live-in relationships in several earlier judgments.
