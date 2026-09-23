'Live Cockroaches, Blood Stains In Fridge': Maharashtra FDA Suspends Gallops Restaurant's Licence
The inspection also revealed that raw materials were being stored in torn and damaged packaging, an FDA official said.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Gallops Restaurant at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse after live cockroaches and ants were found in the areas where the food was stored.
FDA initiated action against five food establishments in Mumbai on Tuesday, including the restaurant located within the Royal Western India Turf Club premises at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
According to FDA officials, serious food safety violations were detected during an inspection of Gallops Restaurant.
"An inspection revealed live cockroaches and ants, blood and ketchup stains on the ice inside the refrigerator, damaged food packaging, and accumulated water. The food licence of Gallops Restaurant was immediately suspended due to observed violations of food safety and hygiene regulations," the FDA said in a statement.
The inspection also revealed that raw materials were being stored in torn and damaged packaging, an FDA official said.
He said that greasy grime had accumulated in the restaurant's kitchen, and the walls were found to be in a dilapidated state. "Inadequate drainage covers were observed, and live cockroaches and ants were found on the premises. Additionally, the inspection revealed the accumulation of wastewater," the official said.
FDA team discovered that records regarding the annual medical check-ups and vaccinations of food-handling staff were not available. "In light of these serious violations, the FDA suspended the licence of Gallops restaurant," the official said.
Action was also taken against Dreamer Hospitality Private Limited in Bandra for "violating regulations and failing to maintain hygiene", according to FDA. The establishment's food licence was also suspended after it was found to have "disregarded health-related norms."
The FDA also took action against the renowned Suleiman Usman bakery at Bhendi Bazar. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said they follow a zero-tolerance policy against such violations.
After receiving complaints from customers, the FDA team took action against Gurukrupa Dairy in Malad, Gufran Seekh Corner at Versova - Yari road, Andheri West.
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