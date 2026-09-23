ETV Bharat / state

'Live Cockroaches, Blood Stains In Fridge': Maharashtra FDA Suspends Gallops Restaurant's Licence

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Gallops Restaurant at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse after live cockroaches and ants were found in the areas where the food was stored.

FDA initiated action against five food establishments in Mumbai on Tuesday, including the restaurant located within the Royal Western India Turf Club premises at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

According to FDA officials, serious food safety violations were detected during an inspection of Gallops Restaurant.

"An inspection revealed live cockroaches and ants, blood and ketchup stains on the ice inside the refrigerator, damaged food packaging, and accumulated water. The food licence of Gallops Restaurant was immediately suspended due to observed violations of food safety and hygiene regulations," the FDA said in a statement.

The inspection also revealed that raw materials were being stored in torn and damaged packaging, an FDA official said.