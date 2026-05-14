ETV Bharat / state

Live Bomb Was Found In Usha Kiran Hospital; ATS Launches Probe AS A Person Seen On CCTV Footage

Pune: Shock and panic spread in Pune city after a live bomb was found in a well-known Usha Kiran hospital in Hadapsar here on Wednesday. The bomb was found inside a restroom of the private super-specialty hospital located opposite a parking area of ​​Kamdhenu Estate. According to officials, the hospital management immediately informed the police after spotting the suspicious explosive device.

Soon after receiving the alert, police teams, bomb disposal squads, and emergency response personnel reached the hospital premises and launched a rapid evacuation operation.

These investigating teams cleared the entire area along with the premises as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety while bomb experts assessed the threat. The bomb disposal squad acted swiftly and safely removed the device from the hospital premises before transporting it to an isolated open ground far from crowded areas.

After this bomb scare, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and crime branch officials intensified their investigations. Meanwhile, the police immediately began questioning hospital staff and eyewitnesses to trace the suspects. Police examined CCTV footage from inside and around the hospital to identify who brought the bomb to the hospital. Police informed that they have spotted the individual who brought the device inside the premises. The police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.