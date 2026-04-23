Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE: 152 Seats Go To Polls Today Amid Deleted Names Row And A Polarised Battle
West Bengal is set to vote in the first phase of the assembly elections today (April 23), amid an increasingly polarised battle in which issues such as corruption and jobs have ceded space to identity, citizenship and the controversy over deleted names from electoral rolls.
The opening round of the two-phase election covers 152 of the state's 294 seats – including all 54 in north Bengal’s eight districts and several in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly.
Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. Any voter standing in the queue before 6 pm will be allowed to vote. The electrifying election campaign for phase 1 ended on April 21. Voting in the remaining 142 seats will take place on April 29, and counting of votes will happen on May 4.
The first phase could determine whether the BJP can still rely on north Bengal as its principal gateway to power or whether the TMC has managed to claw back lost ground.
More than 3.60 crore voters, including nearly 1.75 crore women, are eligible to exercise their franchise today. The Election Commission has deployed a record 2,450 companies of central forces, with more than 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.
For the BJP, the first phase is virtually synonymous with north Bengal. The party's hopes of challenging the TMC statewide depend on retaining dominance in the region that powered its rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and helped it emerge as the ruling party's principal challenger in the 2021 assembly election.
The BJP had won 59 of the 152 seats in 2021 against the TMC's tally of 93. For the saffron camp, therefore, this phase is its best opportunity to offset Mamata Banerjee's enduring strength in south Bengal. For the ruling party, preventing a BJP surge in the north is critical to shaping the political mood for the rest of the contest.
The phase is being fought across sharply different landscapes – the tea gardens of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Rajbanshi belt of Cooch Behar, the border districts of Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, and the minority-dominated pockets of Murshidabad and Nadia. Yet, despite these differences, one issue has cast a shadow across almost every district – the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
More than 91 lakh names were deleted from the state's voter list during the exercise, shrinking Bengal's electorate by nearly 12 per cent. In Murshidabad alone, over 7.48 lakh names were removed. Nadia saw more than 4.85 lakh deletions, Malda 4.59 lakh, Uttar Dinajpur 3.63 lakh and Cooch Behar over 2.42 lakh.
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Bengal CEO Flags Voter Intimidation, Asks Police To Act Against Troublemakers
The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday asked police to take immediate preventive action against persons allegedly involved in voter intimidation and disrupting the electoral process, a senior official said.
In a communication to the DGP, the police observer in the CEO's office shared a list of alleged troublemakers across several Assembly constituencies and police station areas for necessary action. The letter said these individuals were "actively involved in intimidating voters and creating disturbance in the electoral process" and directed field-level officers to act after due diligence and in accordance with the law.
It suggested steps such as registering FIRs, issuing notices under relevant provisions, initiating preventive detention where necessary, stepping up patrolling in sensitive booths and closely monitoring the movement of those named during the poll period. The CEO's office also asked that a "clear and urgent message" be sent across the police hierarchy that the listed persons must not be allowed to intimidate voters or interfere in the process.
"Any instance of voter intimidation or disturbance caused by any of these persons will be viewed seriously," it said, warning that accountability would be fixed for lapses.