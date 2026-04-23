Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE: 152 Seats Go To Polls Today Amid Deleted Names Row And A Polarised Battle

Bengal CEO Flags Voter Intimidation, Asks Police To Act Against Troublemakers

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday asked police to take immediate preventive action against persons allegedly involved in voter intimidation and disrupting the electoral process, a senior official said.

In a communication to the DGP, the police observer in the CEO's office shared a list of alleged troublemakers across several Assembly constituencies and police station areas for necessary action. The letter said these individuals were "actively involved in intimidating voters and creating disturbance in the electoral process" and directed field-level officers to act after due diligence and in accordance with the law.

It suggested steps such as registering FIRs, issuing notices under relevant provisions, initiating preventive detention where necessary, stepping up patrolling in sensitive booths and closely monitoring the movement of those named during the poll period. The CEO's office also asked that a "clear and urgent message" be sent across the police hierarchy that the listed persons must not be allowed to intimidate voters or interfere in the process.

"Any instance of voter intimidation or disturbance caused by any of these persons will be viewed seriously," it said, warning that accountability would be fixed for lapses.