Bengal Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Today; TMC Looks To Retain Power, BJP Eyes Historic Victory
One of the biggest state electoral battles in India is coming to a close today (May 4, 2026) as all eyes are on West Bengal, where counting of votes begins at 8 am for the two-phase Assembly Polls conducted on April 23 and 29.
After weeks of frantic electioneering and record-breaking turnout, West Bengal heads into the verdict today with everyone waiting with bated breath to see whether the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manages to hold on to power or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a historic breakthrough and claims the state for the first time. With a 294-member Legislative Assembly, the magic number for a party to win the election is 148.
Counting of votes takes place across 77 centres in the state, with elaborate security arrangements and a charged political atmosphere setting the stage for the declaration of results in 293 of the 294-seat House. The Election Commission countermanded polls in the entire Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations”. The fresh poll in that seat and the counting will take place on May 21 and May 24, respectively.
As the EVMs open at 8 am, the CPI(M) and the Congress will be watching with equal keenness, hoping to reclaim a foothold in the state's electoral map after five years in the wilderness, following their wipeout in the 2021 polls.
The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence. Repolling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas concluded on Saturday, with around 87 per cent turnout recorded.
What did exit polls predict for West Bengal?
The majority of the exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, but are hinting at the possibility of the end of the 15-year-long Mamata Banerjee-led regime and the beginning of saffron rule in the state.
According to the exit poll survey of P-MARQ, while the BJP is expected to win between 150 and 175 Assembly constituencies, the same survey is showing the Trinamool Congress tally between 118 and 138, and others, including Congress and the Left Front–All India Secular Front alliance, between two and six. Matrize predicted that the BJP is winning the Bengal Assembly with 146-161 seats and the TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.
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Bengal Assembly Election Result Live Updates: High Political Drama Marked 2026 Polls
The electoral campaigns were intense in West Bengal as the BJP unleashed its full might, with top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launching all-out attacks on the TMC over corruption, law and order, infiltration, women’s safety and unemployment, while promising welfare measures.
The TMC’s retaliation, with the CM and party MP Abhishek Banerjee leading the charge, focused on SIR harassment, Bengali persecution and ‘outsider’ plank, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on its national commitments and upholding TMC’s development report card.
The run-up to counting, however, has been marked by high political drama, with TMC leaders, helmed by CM Mamata Banerjee, rushing to strongrooms in Kolkata, apprehending counting malpractice and alleging attempts to tamper with the sealed EVMs.
The EC rejected those allegations, maintaining that all electronic voting machines are kept under strict surveillance with round-the-clock security and CCTV monitoring. “Strongrooms are secured under a three-tier security system, and candidates or their representatives are allowed to keep watch as per protocol. There is no scope for any tampering,” another poll panel official said.
Ahead of the counting of votes today, security outside strongrooms has been further tightened, with the EC deploying 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers to oversee the process and ensure adherence to norms.
“Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure that counting is conducted in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner,” a senior EC official said.
Bengal Assembly Election Result Live Updates: First Election In 20 Years Conducted After SIR
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election was the first election held in the state in twenty years, conducted after an extensive, albeit controversial, SIR exercise that revised the electoral rolls, removing over 9 million voters.
Courtesy the tight security arrangements – with over 2.5 lakh central paramilitary personnel on the ground, besides the presence of a thoroughly reshuffled state police force – electoral violence remained at a minimum, and no deaths were reported for the first time in West Bengal's election history of recent decades.
Polling for the elections was held on April 23 and April 29, with a total electorate of over 3.21 crores. The poll body has scaled down the number of counting centres this year to 77 from 87 announced earlier, and 108 in 2021, while putting in place a multi-layered security grid.