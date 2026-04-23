Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections LIVE: All 234 Seats To Vote Today, 5.73 Cr Electors To Decide Fate Of Over 4,000 Candidates
The crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly election is taking place today (April 23), with voting set to begin across all 234 constituencies at 7 am today. A total of 5,73,43,291 electors are expected to exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates in the fray.
Both the Dravidian majors - the DMK heading the SPA and the AIADMK leading the NDA in the state are pitted against each other in the high-stakes poll contest, with the DMK making a frantic bid to retain power while the AIADMK is making hectic attempts to return to power after being in the opposition for five years. It would be interesting tos ee how the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, would fare in its debut elections.
The Election Commission plans to ensure 100% voting in all the assembly constituencies and accordingly undertook voter awareness campaigns. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik visited the control room to review ongoing activities for smooth polling day operations.
Over 1.40 lakh police personnel have been deployed for poll duty across Tamil Nadu and arrangements have also been made to provide additional security forces at sensitive polling stations. Outsiders who have campaigned in the districts have been told to return to their home constituencies.
Voting will continue till 6 pm. Any voter standing in the queue before 6 pm will be allowed to vote. The electrifying election campaign ended on April 21. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.
LIVE FEED
EC Intervention Sought In Alleged Online Political Campaign By TVK
A formal complaint was lodged with the EC on Wednesday seeking action against Vijay-led TVK for an alleged attempt to carry out online political campaign and also removal of the content from social media platforms.
The complainants from Chennai, L Devasagayam and P Adikesavan, have sought the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, to invoke appropriate laws and ensure protection of electoral secrecy and also prevent illegal activities during the polls on Thursday.
In separate complaints, they claimed that the TVK was planning to carry out a large-scale online political campaign on April 22 during the "silent period" enforced by the Election Commission of India.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was planning to covertly film votes cast in their favour and circulate those videos on Facebook, Instagram, and X, with the intention of creating a perception of mass support, intimidate rival voters, and amplify this narrative using coordinated online campaigns including bot networks, they claimed.
Such activities were a direct threat to the secrecy of the ballot, which is a fundamental principle of free and fair elections, it was submitted.
Adikesavan said similar illegal videos of voting were clandestinely recorded and circulated on social media during the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections.
"The recurrence of this modus operandi in Tamil Nadu, which has a far larger electorate, would cause irreparable damage to the secrecy of the ballot and the credibility of the electoral process," he said in the complaint.
Further, he said Facebook, Instagram, and X are ‘significant social media intermediaries’ and were bound by Rule 2(1)(v) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021).
Hence, the Election Commission of India should direct the Cyber Crime Wing of the police to monitor all major social media platforms in real time on the poll day and take down the content, he pleaded while demanding action on the TVK. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: 'Ensure No Colour, Ink, Perfume Is Applied To EVM Buttons': ECI To Poll Officials
According to a poll official, all presiding officers in Tamil Nadu have been instructed to ensure the candidate buttons on EVMs should be clearly visible and that no candidate button can be covered with tape, glue or any other material.
"No colour, ink, perfume or other chemical can be applied on the candidate button of the ballot unit to reveal the secrecy of votes. Such cases are likely to fall under tampering / interfering with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) which is an electoral office," the official said.
The ECI warned that it will not hesitate to initiate criminal action against such culprits including ordering repolling of the entire booth.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Campaign Snapshot
As the campaign drew to a close on April 21, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin assured that he would transform Tamil Nadu into a model state in South Asia while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the first-generation voters not to choose the wrong person.
Palaniswami sought a decisive mandate for the AIADMK to usher in development, peace and prosperity. TVK founder Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies in his electoral debut, took a swipe at Palaniswami, wondering if the former Chief Minister could contest and win from any constituency outside his home district of Salem.