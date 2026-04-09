Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: 294 Candidates In Fray As UT Goes To Polls Today

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Over 5,000 Officials Deployed At 1,099 Polling Stations

A total of 1,099 polling stations have been set up across the Union Territory, with around 5,000 government officials deployed for election duty. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Basic amenities such as drinking water and sanitation facilities have also been ensured at polling booths.

With a historically high voter turnout, often exceeding 80%, Puducherry is expected to maintain its tradition this time as well.

Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM. Educational institutions, government offices, and factories have been declared closed today (April 9), and employers have been instructed to grant paid leave to employees to enable them to vote.

In view of the elections, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed across Puducherry. As per the order, gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited, and election-related rallies, public meetings, and carrying of weapons have been banned.

Liquor shops operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border have been ordered to shut. Flying squads and police personnel are conducting strict surveillance along interstate borders. Heavy security deployment has also been made in Karaikal and other sensitive areas, with paramilitary forces conducting flag marches.