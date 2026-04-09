Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: 294 Candidates In Fray As UT Goes To Polls Today
Puducherry is set to vote today (April 9) in the 2026 Assembly Elections with a total of 294 candidates contesting across all 30 constituencies. A total of approximately 9,50,000 voters, including 5,03,000 women and 4,40,000 men, are eligible to vote.
In the ruling NDA, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally BJP in 10, and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray for two constituencies each.
The opposition, the INDIA bloc, after a protracted seat-sharing negotiation, reached a settlement to allocate Congress 16 constituencies, and to field DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai). However, Congress candidates are contesting from 6 constituencies that were allocated to DMK, and they defied the grand old party's call to withdraw.
The fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) fielded candidates in 28 of the 30 constituencies and is backing the Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam in the remaining two constituencies (Thattanchavady and Orleanpet).
Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory (UT) together have thirty seats in the Assembly. The election authorities have launched several awareness programmes across the UT to encourage voters to turn up to booths, with an aim of boosting the poll percentage.
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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: List Of All Constituencies Going To Polls
Here is a list of all 30 constituencies going to the polls in Puducherry today:
- Mannadipet (General)
- Thirubhuvanai SC
- Oussudu (SC)
- Mangalam
- Villianur
- Ozhukarai
- Kadirgamam
- Indira Nagar
- Thattanchavady
- Kamaraj Nagar
- Lawspet
- Kalapet
- Muthialpet
- Raj Bhavan
- Oupalam
- Orleampeth
- Nellithope
- Mudaliarpet
- Ariankuppam
- Manavely
- Embalam (SC)
- Nettapakkam (SC)
- Bahour (General)
- Nedungadu (SC)
- Thirunallar
- Karaikal North
- Karaikal South
- Neravy – T. R. Pattinam
- Mahe
- Yanam
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: The Deciding Issues
The campaign trail for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 has been dominated by gritty local concerns, including:
The Statehood Question: A perennial issue that has gained fresh momentum as parties debate the administrative friction between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office.
Youth Unemployment: With promises of semiconductor parks and tourism hubs, candidates are racing to capture the 18-25 demographic.
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Over 5,000 Officials Deployed At 1,099 Polling Stations
A total of 1,099 polling stations have been set up across the Union Territory, with around 5,000 government officials deployed for election duty. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Basic amenities such as drinking water and sanitation facilities have also been ensured at polling booths.
With a historically high voter turnout, often exceeding 80%, Puducherry is expected to maintain its tradition this time as well.
Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM. Educational institutions, government offices, and factories have been declared closed today (April 9), and employers have been instructed to grant paid leave to employees to enable them to vote.
In view of the elections, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed across Puducherry. As per the order, gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited, and election-related rallies, public meetings, and carrying of weapons have been banned.
Liquor shops operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border have been ordered to shut. Flying squads and police personnel are conducting strict surveillance along interstate borders. Heavy security deployment has also been made in Karaikal and other sensitive areas, with paramilitary forces conducting flag marches.