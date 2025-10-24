ETV Bharat / state

Kurnool Bus Fire LIVE | Death Toll Rises To 20; PM Modi Announces Compensation

Kurnool Bus Fire Live Updates
Police personnel investigate the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Friday (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Kurnool district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, including the biker, most of them charred to death. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident. Some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, prompting officials to call forensic teams to collect DNA samples of the deceased. Several passengers couldn’t escape the tragedy because it struck at night while they were sleeping.

LIVE FEED

11:44 AM, 24 Oct 2025 (IST)

Kurnool Bus Fire LIVE | Telangana Govt Sets Up Helpline

The Telangana government on Friday set up a helpline to assist the families of passengers of the Hyderabad to Bengaluru private bus, which was involved in an accident in Kurnool district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The government, in a release, said that its officers M Sriramachandra (M 9912919545) and E Chittibabu (M 9440854433) can be contacted for help.

The helpline was set up following a directive by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who spoke to government Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy.

The Chief Minister instructed IAS officer S Harish and also Collector and Superintendent of Police of Gadwal district of Telangana, neighbouring Kurnool district, to reach the accident site and coordinate relief measures.

11:27 AM, 24 Oct 2025 (IST)

Kurnool Bus Fire LIVE | Death Toll Rises To 20

The death toll in the Kurnool bus fire tragedy has risen to 20. The deceased also includes the biker who hit the bus. Some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, prompting officials to call forensic teams to collect DNA samples of the deceased. Several passengers couldn’t escape the tragedy because it struck at night while they were sleeping. The motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze. "So far, 19 bodies have been retrieved from the charred bus. Biker’s body is in the mortuary," said Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen.

