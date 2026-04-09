Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: 890 Candidates In Fray As All 140 Seats Go To Polls Today
Kerala is voting today in a single-phase for all 140 seats in the 2026 Assembly Elections, with a tight contest expected between the incumbent CPM led Left Democratic Front (PDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
CPM leader and Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is eyeing a historic third term, though UDF, buoyed by the victory in the recently held local body elections, is confident of a return to power. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance hopes to enter the Assembly with a double-digit number of seats.
Along with Kerala, Assembly Elections are also taking place in Assam and Puducherry today. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls later this month.
890 Candidates In Fray: Over 2.7 crore registered voters will decide the fate of 890 candidates from various political parties in 140 constituencies today. As per the Election Commission data, out of the 2,125 nominations received, 890 candidates remain in the fray after the scrutiny process. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
Voting Timings: Voting begins at 7 AM and ends at 6 PM. If a voter reaches the polling station before closing time and is in the queue, he or she will still be allowed to vote.
Election Preparation: The Election Commission of India has set up over 30,471 polling stations across Kerala. According to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been dispatched to all the polling stations.
Silence Period: The almost month-long campaigning by political parties came to a close at 6 PM on April 7, and the state entered the mandatory 48-hour silence period ahead of polling for the 140-seat State Assembly.
2021 Results: In the 2021 Assembly election, the LDF created a record as it retained the southern state, which has, over the decades, seen power alternating between the coalitions led by CPI(M) and Congress. LDF won 99 of 140 seats while UDF won 41 seats. The BJP‑led NDA lost its only seat (Nemom) in 2021 and has had no MLA in this Assembly term.
Election Result: The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Know Seat Distribution Across 14 Districts
The 140 seats are distributed across Kerala's 14 districts as follows:
- Malappuram: 16 seats
- Thrissur: 13 seats
- Kozhikode: 13 seats
- Thiruvananthapuram: 14 seats
- Ernakulam: 14 seats
- Palakkad: 12 seats
- Kollam: 11 seats
- Kannur: 11 seats
- Alappuzha: 9 seats
- Kottayam: 9 seats
- Kasaragod: 5 seats
- Idukki: 5 seats
- Pathanamthitta: 5 seats
- Wayanad: 3 seats
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Constituencies To Look Out For
- Manjeswaram: UDF's sitting seat, BJP is the close runner-up in the past two elections. BJP former state president K Surendran is again contesting. One of the BJP's hopefuls in Kerala.
- Dharmadam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting.
- Peravoor: KPCC president and sitting MLA Adv. Sunny Joseph is in a tight fight with CPIM central committee member and former minister K.K. Shylaja.
- Beypore: DYFI former All India president and state minister for PWD and Tourism, PA Muhammed Riyas, is in a tight fight with LDF Ex MLA, PV Anvar, who joined TMC and is contesting on a UDF ticket.
- Palakkad: Actor Ramesh Pisharody is contesting on a Congress ticket for UDF. One of the hopeful seats for the BJP in Kerala as Sobha Surendran, party General Secretary, is contesting.
- Paravoor: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan contesting on a UDF ticket.
- Harippad: Former Home Minister and AICC Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala is contesting here.
- Ambalappuzha: Former minister and senior CPIM leader G. Sudhakaran, who left the party recently, is contesting as an independent with the support of UDF.
- Nemom: Education Minister V Sivankutty, BJP State President Rajive Chandra Sekhar, and former MLA K Sabarinathan are contesting in this key seat.
- Vattiyoorkkavu: Former minister K Muraleedharan, former DGP Sreelekha, former mayor and sitting MLA VK Prasanth are contesting.