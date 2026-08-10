Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Protesters Face Water Cannons As They Attempt To Breach Barricades Near Vidhan Sabha
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Thousands of students and job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations marched towards the Assembly on Monday (Monday) morning, the 17th day of the agitation.
While dozens of protesters were detained, many more managed to cross police barricades and reached close to the final barricades near the Vidhan Sabha. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance, despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.
The march, which coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began from outside the old assembly complex in Dhurwa, and the demonstrators aim to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.
Besides imposing prohibitory orders, heavy security has been deployed on the entire stretch, around 4 km long, with senior officers keeping a close watch. More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed, officials said. Most of the schools in the city have been closed, they added.
Govt Claims '98% Demands' Accepted
The government has held several rounds of talks with the demonstrators, but failed to break the deadlock. After the last round of deliberations on Sunday, the government said it had accepted 98 per cent of the demands of the demonstrators.
However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped. "We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.
The agitators are demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
On Sunday, talks between government and student leaders failed to make any headway even though the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, saw a major shake-up. All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad resigned on Sunday.
The resignations came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks. Bhattacharya is scheduled to be questioned on Monday, Ahmad on August 12 and Hansda on August 14. JPSC chairperson L Khiangte resigned on July 22.
Various political and non-political outfits have extended support to the students' movement, which is among the biggest such agitations in Jharkhand in recent years.
LIVE FEED
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Protesters Attempt To Breach Barricades Near Jharkhand Assembly, Face Water Cannons
Police are using water cannons to disperse student protesters who continue their 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Visuals from Ranchi show some protesters dancing as security officials use water cannons after agitators attempt to breach barricades near Jharkhand assembly.
Watch: Jharkhand Exam Protest Agitators In Ranchi Open Barricades, Head Towards Vidhan Sabha
Protesters in open barricades and headed towards Vidhan Sabha on Monday amid heavy security deployment. Thousands of job aspirants, protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, began their march to the state assembly on Monday morning.
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: ED Initiates Probe Into Jharkhand PSC Exams 'Irregularities' Case
Amid protesters attempting to march towards Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi this morning, the Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination.
Citing Officials, PTI reported that the central agency has taken cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Activist Devendra Nath Mahto, On Fast For 9 Days, Joins March In Ambulance
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joined the march to Jharkhand assembly in an ambulance.
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Students Detained As Authorities Foil Assembly March
Dozens of protesting students were detained in Ranchi and taken to camp jail as they attempted to march towards the Vidhan Sabha. A large number of students have taken to the streets near the Sardar Patel statue near the Old Assembly.
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: BJP Leaders Aditya Sahu, Babulal Marandi Detained After Sit-in Outside CM's Residence
As student protesters prepared to march towards the Jharkhand Assembly, BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi led party workers in a sit-in in front of the CM's residence in Ranchi on Monday morning, seeking a CBI probe into exam irregularities. Shortly after, police detained the two BJP leaders.
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Students Hold Protest March Towards Vidhan Sabha Amid Heavy Police Deployment
Students begun their protest march towards Vidhan Sabha in Jharkhand on Monday morning amid heavy deployment of police personnel. Visuals showed a massive gathering of protesters, many of them carrying the tricolour, being held back by police barricades.
Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE: 10 Points On What Govt Has Offered, The Deadlock And Hunger Strike
- Amid student protesters set to the march towards the Jharkhand Assembly today, the government claims it has accepted 98 per cent of their demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.
- Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar, a member of the government panel entrusted with talking to the students, said it was unfortunate that students were continuing their agitation despite the government agreeing to "98 per cent of their demands".
- The state has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination, proposed an ED probe into financial irregularities in the JPSC examination and announced a fast-track court that would file charge sheets within 90 days.
- It has also proposed an expert panel involving representatives from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur to suggest examination reforms and a separate panel headed by a retired High Court judge to examine the JSSC-CGL issue.
- The government has also launched a portal seeking students' suggestions on examination reforms and said it would frame a standard operating procedure to ensure transparency in future recruitment examinations.
- The government has refused to accept the demand for a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination, stating that the conduct of the exam was monitored by the high court and the Supreme Court.
- Six protesters are still on their indefinite hunger strike. As the health of Devendra Nath Mahto deteriorated early on Sunday after his blood glucose level dropped, ministers spoke to him through a video call and urged him to end his fast.
- The talks on Sunday followed several rounds of meetings between the government and different student organisations, including the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh, since Friday. The government’s outreach has failed to convince the principal student group, which has described the fresh negotiations as "political manoeuvring" and continued to insist on an independent probe.
- Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.
- Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured protesting youths that those responsible for examination irregularities would face strict action and that justice would be delivered transparently. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also appealed to the students to resolve the issue through dialogue, saying the government’s doors remained open and that the authorities did not want to compromise the future of students.
Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE: Students Begin To Gather For Vidhan Sabha March
Students have started gathering near old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'. 'Vidhan Sabha March' has been called by students who have been protesting for over two weeks against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL exam, in the state.
Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE | Maintain Peace, Adhere To Constitutional Norms: Student Leader Ahead Of Vidhan Sabha March
Jharkhand Student leader Ravindra Paswan on Monday morning said a march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner.
Speaking to the media, he said the march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 AM. "I urge all students and the general public to maintain peace and adhere to constitutional norms. Since we students are leading this movement, we must demonstrate that we are disciplined and educated," he said.
Paswan said that students from every district of Jharkhand are arriving for today's protest and he expects a "massive turnout". "There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be present. In light of this, I appeal to the state police administration to assist us in ensuring the movement remains peaceful and successful. We have approximately 300-400 volunteers for today's protest; they will all help ensure the event proceeds peacefully and constitutionally. If we spot any anti-social elements or unruly individuals, we will identify them ourselves and hand them over to the authorities," Paswan said.
Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE: Tight Security Arrangements In Place, Schools Closed In Ranchi
In view of the protesters' proposed march to the Jharkhnad Assembly, massive security arrangements have been put in place in Ranchi with most of the schools closed on Monday.
Security personnel have been deployed in strength on the way leading to the Assembly, where prohibitory orders have been clamped within a 750-meter radius till August 12.
The situation remains fraught as talks failed even though the government said that it has accepted 98 per cent of students' demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.
"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks and appealed to students to join Monday's Assembly march. The student leaders have appealed to political parties and the public to extend moral support to the agitation without giving it a political colour.
They maintain that the march will be peaceful and democratic and warned against attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt it. The government has urged students to withdraw the agitation and return to dialogue, maintaining that it has accepted most of their demands.