Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Protesters Face Water Cannons As They Attempt To Breach Barricades Near Vidhan Sabha

Jharkhand Students Protest LIVE | Maintain Peace, Adhere To Constitutional Norms: Student Leader Ahead Of Vidhan Sabha March

Jharkhand Student leader Ravindra Paswan on Monday morning said a march to the Vidhan Sabha and a gherao will be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner.

Speaking to the media, he said the march will commence between 10:30 and 11:00 AM. "I urge all students and the general public to maintain peace and adhere to constitutional norms. Since we students are leading this movement, we must demonstrate that we are disciplined and educated," he said.

Paswan said that students from every district of Jharkhand are arriving for today's protest and he expects a "massive turnout". "There is a possibility that anti-social elements might be present. In light of this, I appeal to the state police administration to assist us in ensuring the movement remains peaceful and successful. We have approximately 300-400 volunteers for today's protest; they will all help ensure the event proceeds peacefully and constitutionally. If we spot any anti-social elements or unruly individuals, we will identify them ourselves and hand them over to the authorities," Paswan said.