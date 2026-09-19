DUSU Election Results 2026 Live Updates: ABVP Leads In Early Trends For President's Post

DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: ABVP Leads In Early Trends For President's Post

ABVP's Yash Dabas was leading in the early trends for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president's post on Saturday, followed by NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, as counting of votes got underway at the university's North Campus.

The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and general secretary while NSUI secured only the vice-president's post. After the first round of counting on Saturday, Dabas had secured 1,305 votes, while Meena was at 1,191 votes and Left alliance candidate Ananya Raturi had polled 288 votes. A total of 3,270 votes were counted in the first round. Only one round of counting has been completed so far, with the second round having just begun, officials said.