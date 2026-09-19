DUSU Election Results 2026 Live Updates: ABVP Leads In Early Trends For President's Post
Published : September 19, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election 2026 is underway, with the results for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary expected to be announced today (Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026).
The counting of votes began at 8 am and is progressing in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi. Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent. The first phase of polling was held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while the second phase for evening students was conducted from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.
A total of 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were arranged for the election, of which 960 were deployed for voting, and 40 were kept in reserve. A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.
According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary.
The main contest is between ABVP and NSUI. ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President, while NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts.
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DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: ABVP Leads In Round 5 Of Counting Of Votes
In the ongoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for 2026-27, the vote count after the fifth round is as follows. For President, Yash Dabas of ABVP has received 1,586 votes, while Vijay Shankar Meena of NSUI has secured 1,268 votes. In the Vice President's race, Ishu Maurya from ABVP has 936 votes, Veer Chatarth from NSUI has 247 votes and Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen leads with 2,031 votes. For Secretary, Riya Chhawri from ABVP has obtained 1,568 votes and Namrata Chaudhary from NSUI has 803 votes. For Joint Secretary, Lakshya Raj Singh from ABVP has 986 votes, Gopal Chaudhary from NSUI has 759 votes and Vishesh Yadav from SCS is ahead with 1,193 votes.
DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: ABVP Leads In Early Trends For President's Post
ABVP's Yash Dabas was leading in the early trends for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president's post on Saturday, followed by NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, as counting of votes got underway at the university's North Campus.
The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.
Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and general secretary while NSUI secured only the vice-president's post. After the first round of counting on Saturday, Dabas had secured 1,305 votes, while Meena was at 1,191 votes and Left alliance candidate Ananya Raturi had polled 288 votes. A total of 3,270 votes were counted in the first round. Only one round of counting has been completed so far, with the second round having just begun, officials said.