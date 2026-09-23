Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Odisha's Malkangiri Administration On High Alert Ahead Of Landfall
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Torrential rains and gusts of wind are hurtling towards the east coast as a massive depression over the Bay of Bengal charges towards landfall, with Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh on high alert.
Forecast to make landfall somewhere between Kalingapatnam and Visakhapatnam-Gopalpur before midnight, the approaching storm brings the threat of isolated rainfall as high as 20 centimetres in Southern Odisha. If it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab,” which means “ocean” in Bengali.
With red alert status in effect in vulnerable districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, the disaster response forces are on standby; thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and schools are closed in anticipation of extreme rains, flash floods, and coastal winds.
Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed district collectors and officials to be alert in view of the inclement weather and to ensure that people living in areas vulnerable to sudden floods and heavy rains are alerted. The deep depression is expected to cross the coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24, with landfall most likely before midnight on September 23. Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts. Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for heavy rains.
LIVE FEED
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Paradip Port Shelters 28 Boats From Andhra, All Fishermen Safe
Due to the deep depression formed in the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal, the sea has turned rough. As strong winds and high tides prevailed in the sea, 28 fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have taken shelter at Paradip Port. The Paradip Port Authority has brought the boats safely to the port.
According to Paradip Port Public Relations Officer Rati Ranjan Nayak, the sea conditions suddenly deteriorated due to the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh faced a severe storm when they ventured out to sea to catch fish with 28 boats. Sensing danger, they sought safe shelter.
Taking immediate action, an alert Paradip Port Authority took steps. The boats were rescued, and fishermen were given shelter in the harbour of Paradip Port. All the fishermen on the boats have also been shifted to a safe place. Attention has also been paid to their safety and necessary facilities. On the other hand, some boats have also been reported to have been damaged due to high tides and strong winds in the sea due to the effect of the deep depression. Fishing in the sea has also been affected due to the bad weather.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Odisha's Malkangiri Administration On High Alert Ahead Of Landfall
As Odisha's Malkangiri district braces for the impact of an approaching cyclone following a red alert, the district administration has ramped up disaster response measures, putting relief teams on standby and deploying heavy machinery to ensure "zero casualties".
Speaking to ANI on the district’s preparedness, Malkangiri Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke stated that heavy downpours are expected to intensify by Wednesday evening as the cyclone makes landfall, with rains likely continuing through Thursday morning.
"Khairput and Mathili blocks have already recorded over 60 mm and 80 mm of rain, respectively. The total rainfall in the district remains under 350 mm so far. The lull in rainfall since 6 AM is likely the 'calm before the storm'. Heavy rain is expected from the evening and will continue till tomorrow morning," the district Collector said.
Given the forecast, authorities are closely monitoring low-lying areas and water bodies. Recalling that four bridges were submerged during severe rainfall two weeks ago, the administration has put up police barricades around 3 to 4 vulnerable bridges to prevent accidents. The administration has also deployed 220 JCB excavators to deal with possible landslides in valley and ghat areas and facilitate immediate road clearance and debris removal.
"Cyclone shelters have been made fully operational in case evacuations are required. Arrangements for both dry rations and cooked meals have been ensured. All schools and Anganwadi centres have been granted holidays, and leave permissions for all government officers have been cancelled," the official added.
To bolster ground-level rescue and relief operations, two teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been mobilised from Koraput. One team has been stationed in Mathili and Govindpalli, while another has been deployed in Kalimela.
Comprehensive preparedness meetings have been chaired by the Odisha Chief Secretary and the State Revenue Minister to review standard operating procedures. The administration reiterated that all departments have been directed to work in full coordination to achieve zero casualties and minimise public inconvenience.
-
The Deep Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 23rd September, 2026, over the same region close to north Andhra Pradesh coast near latitude 18.1°N and longitude 84.0°E, about 30 km south-southwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 160 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, and cross North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Southwest of Kalingapatnam during next 3 to 4 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 23, 2026