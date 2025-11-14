Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan As Counting Of Votes Begins

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Visuals From Bihar As RJD Says 'Tejashwi Yadav Is Coming'

As Bihar awaits the decisive outcome of the Assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation, with the RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari asserting that the mandate will pave the way for Tejashwi Yadav’s government, declaring that the long-awaited moment for Bihar has finally arrived as counting begins on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes across all 243 Assembly constituencies, marking a crucial day for the state’s political future.

Tiwari expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance, declaring that a change of government is imminent. “The time Bihar was waiting for has arrived. We will succeed, I am fully confident. Whatever predictions have been made, today the results will be in our favour. The Nitish government is bidding farewell, its time is over, and the new government of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav is coming…” Tiwari told IANS, asserting that the electorate has voted with clarity and purpose.

Adding to the opposition bloc’s optimism, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) spokesperson Dev Jyoti echoed similar sentiments. He said, “All the poor people, all the labourers, the labour class, the lower-income group, and all those who follow Ambedkar’s ideology, their government is coming… By around 10, 10.30 or by 11 am, you will see the Mahagathbandhan forming the government.” The VIP, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, expects an early and clear lead in the initial rounds of counting.