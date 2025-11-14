The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election began at 8 am today, with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which will take place from 8.30 am. A multi-tier security cordon has been implemented across the state's 46 counting centres in 38 districts. The inner security tier around the strongrooms and counting halls is manned by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The outer perimeter security is handled by the Bihar Police and district police forces. Over 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed.
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan As Counting Of Votes Begins
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:02 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 8:12 AM IST
Bihar election result 2025 today: The stage is set for the declaration of results for the Assembly elections in Bihar, as the counting of votes has begun from 8 am today (November 14, 2025). The contest is between the BJP-led NDA vs the opposition INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan. The results for the recently held high-stakes assembly polls will decide whether Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term or will his former deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, turn the tables.
Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.
Extensive protocols, administrative and security arrangements are in place to ensure transparency as the Election Commission of India (ECI) gears up to deliver a smooth counting process across one of India's largest and most populated states.
Counting takes place across all 243 Assembly constituencies. According to officials, 243 Returning Officers (ROs) are overseeing the process, assisted by 243 Counting Observers, in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised agents. A total of 4,372 counting tables have been set up, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer.
Over 18,000 counting agents appointed by candidates will monitor the counting process to ensure fairness and transparency. The counting begins at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 am. The ECI has directed that postal ballot counting be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting. During the EVM counting process, Control Units will be presented to the counting agents to verify intact seals and matching serial numbers with those recorded in Form 17C (Part I). The number of votes recorded in the EVMs will be cross-checked with Form 17C entries, and in case of any discrepancy, VVPAT slips from the concerned polling station will be mandatorily counted.
After completion of EVM counting, a random selection of five polling stations per constituency will be made for VVPAT verification. The slips will be matched with the EVM results in the presence of candidates and their counting agents. The final results will be compiled and released round-wise and constituency-wise by the respective ROs.Official results will be available on the ECI’s results portal — https://results.eci.gov.in.
Stay tuned to this live page as ETV Bharat brings you all the latest updates from the ground.
LIVE FEED
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins In All 243 Seats, Postal Ballots To Be Logged First
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Visuals From Bihar As RJD Says 'Tejashwi Yadav Is Coming'
As Bihar awaits the decisive outcome of the Assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation, with the RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari asserting that the mandate will pave the way for Tejashwi Yadav’s government, declaring that the long-awaited moment for Bihar has finally arrived as counting begins on Friday.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes across all 243 Assembly constituencies, marking a crucial day for the state’s political future.
Tiwari expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance, declaring that a change of government is imminent. “The time Bihar was waiting for has arrived. We will succeed, I am fully confident. Whatever predictions have been made, today the results will be in our favour. The Nitish government is bidding farewell, its time is over, and the new government of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav is coming…” Tiwari told IANS, asserting that the electorate has voted with clarity and purpose.
Adding to the opposition bloc’s optimism, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) spokesperson Dev Jyoti echoed similar sentiments. He said, “All the poor people, all the labourers, the labour class, the lower-income group, and all those who follow Ambedkar’s ideology, their government is coming… By around 10, 10.30 or by 11 am, you will see the Mahagathbandhan forming the government.” The VIP, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, expects an early and clear lead in the initial rounds of counting.
'Fir Se Aa Rahi Hai Sushan Ki Sarkar': JDU Confident Of Winning Bihar Elections | Elections Results 2025 Live Updates
Ahead of the counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) on Friday predicted its victory, saying on social media that only a few hours are left before the "government of good governance" returns.
In a post on X, Janata Dal (United) shared, "Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again (Bus kuch ghanto ka intejaar, fir se aa rahi hai sushan ki sarkar)."
There is an air of expectation in the NDA camp with Exit Polls predicting the return of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state. Bihar Minister Hari Sahni said, "Today the results will be a reflection of the good governance of the NDA government...The results will be in favour of the NDA government and we will secure more seats than expected."
BJP candidate from Bankipur & Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said, "We are all confident that this time, the NDA seat tally will be near that of the 2010 elections. NDA is going to form the Government...We will get 200 plus seats. They (RJD) are still not able to let go of their mindset of 'jungle raj'. RJD is the symbol of 'jungle raj'."
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Access ETV Bharat's Interative Page For Result Numbers In Real Time
ETV Bharat brings to you the live updates as counting for the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 begins shortly from now. Our interactive and exclusive Bihar results page provides minute-by-minute updates, as it sources candidate, constituency and district-wise stats in real time based on the most recent data provided by the Election Commission of India and our reporters' exclusive inputs from the ground. You can access the page HERE.
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Pappu Yadav Confident Of Mahagathbandhan Victory
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, says, "BJP cannot win any elections without lying, money power, theft. BJP also tried its best to ensure that the BJP government is formed instead of the Nitish government...Women, youth voted in favour of the INDIA alliance..."
Yadav said he was confident that the public had "bestowed their trust on the Mahagathbandhan". "There was anger among the public against the NDA alliance and they wanted change."
-
#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says, "...I am confident that the public has bestowed their trust on the Mahagathbandhan...There was anger among the public against the NDA alliance and they wanted… pic.twitter.com/UNQDnN41zD— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Bihar Deputy CM Offers Prayers At Ashokdham Temple
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, offered prayers at Ashokdham temple this morning before the counting of votes begins at 8 am. Sinha is pitted against Congress candidate Amarendra Kumar. The constituency recorded a 63.46 per cent voter turnout as the polling was held in it during the first phase of the Assembly elections on November 6. Read More...
-
#WATCH | Lakhisarai | Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly seat Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at Ashokdham temple before the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025 begins. pic.twitter.com/PN0lYSnxbp— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: All About The Counting Process Today
Bihar waits with bated breath for the 2025 Assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 46 centres across the state from 8 am today. Authorities have set up a three-tier security system as per the directions of the ECI at all the counting centres. As many as 60 companies of central armed forces, a large number of Bihar Special Armed Police personnel, and district armed police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth and incident-free counting process. Read More...
-
Bihar Awaits Poll Results As Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM https://t.co/04oRFO8Cwi— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 14, 2025