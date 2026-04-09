Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting Begins At 7 AM, 2.5 Crore Electorate To Decide Fate Of 722 Candidates
Assam is set to vote today (April 9) in the 2026 Assembly Elections to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. A total electorate of around 2.5 crore, comprising 12,531,552 men, 12,522,593 women and 318 of the third gender, would be able to exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across all 126 assembly constituencies.
The ruling NDA's main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodo Peoples' Front, while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and the CPI(ML).
Prominent candidates: The prominent candidates in fray are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, senior ministers Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal, Raijor Dal's Chief Akhil Gogoi and AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
Opposition Alliance’s Raijor Dal is contesting in 13 seats, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2, while the AAP is contesting in 18, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM in 16 and 258 independents. Among the 722 candidates in fray, 59 are women, with the Congress having the highest at 99, followed by the BJP at 90, AIUDF 30, NDA allies AGP with 26 and BPF in 11 seats.
Security Arrangements: Thousands of police, CRPF and other paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure law enforcement in the state during the polls. On Monday, over 42,000 personnel marched across every police station area in Assam as part of a historic synchronised security drill. As for carrying out the elections, over 1.51 lakh personnel are managing the 31,490 polling stations in the northeastern state.
Voting Timings: Voting begins at 7 AM and ends at 6 PM. If a voter reaches the polling station before closing time and is in the queue, he or she will still be allowed to vote.
2023 Delimitation: The 2023 Assam delimitation reshaped the state's political map based on 2001 census data, keeping 126 Assembly and 14 Lok Sabha seats. It altered constituency boundaries significantly and increased seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region from 11 to 15.
2021 Election Results: BJP-led NDA retained power in 2021 with 75 seats, which marked the first time a non-INC alliance won consecutive terms in the state. The Mahajot led by INC won 50 seats, increasing its tally from 26 in 2016.
2026 Election Result: The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings you all the real-time updates on Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Polls Happen After A High Voltage Campaign
Assam goes to the polls today against the backdrop of a high-voltage campaign full of accusations and tall promises. During the campaign, the state witnessed BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attacking the opposition Congress, accusing it of encouraging infiltrators to settle down in Assam's land to create a vote bank, and failing to control insurgency and usher in development and employment during its rule.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also upped the ante by directly attacking Bengali-speaking Muslims of immigrant origin, derogatorily called the 'Miyas', claiming that during the last five years, "he has broken their arms and legs" and in the next five "he will break their backbones".
The ruling party in the state asserted that it provided land ownership rights to tea garden workers, empowerment schemes to women, financial assistance for girl students, and brought down child marriage by 84 per cent. The BJP leaders claimed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state to prevent polygamy and promised that the journey of development will continue.
The opposition Congress and its alliance partners accused the BJP of practising the 'politics of hate', indulging in widespread corruption, particularly by the CM and his family members, lopsided development, and not being serious about ensuring justice to popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 last year.
The Congress said that if voted to power, it would provide justice for Garg, cash assistance to women, a health insurance scheme to people, land rights for indigenous people and others. The chief minister accused state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of having links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
On the other hand, the opposition party charged Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma with owning multiple passports, properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies, which her husband did not mention in his poll affidavit. (With agency inputs)