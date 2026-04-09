Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting Begins At 7 AM, 2.5 Crore Electorate To Decide Fate Of 722 Candidates

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Polls Happen After A High Voltage Campaign

Assam goes to the polls today against the backdrop of a high-voltage campaign full of accusations and tall promises. During the campaign, the state witnessed BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attacking the opposition Congress, accusing it of encouraging infiltrators to settle down in Assam's land to create a vote bank, and failing to control insurgency and usher in development and employment during its rule.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also upped the ante by directly attacking Bengali-speaking Muslims of immigrant origin, derogatorily called the 'Miyas', claiming that during the last five years, "he has broken their arms and legs" and in the next five "he will break their backbones".

The ruling party in the state asserted that it provided land ownership rights to tea garden workers, empowerment schemes to women, financial assistance for girl students, and brought down child marriage by 84 per cent. The BJP leaders claimed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state to prevent polygamy and promised that the journey of development will continue.

The opposition Congress and its alliance partners accused the BJP of practising the 'politics of hate', indulging in widespread corruption, particularly by the CM and his family members, lopsided development, and not being serious about ensuring justice to popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The Congress said that if voted to power, it would provide justice for Garg, cash assistance to women, a health insurance scheme to people, land rights for indigenous people and others. The chief minister accused state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of having links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

On the other hand, the opposition party charged Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma with owning multiple passports, properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies, which her husband did not mention in his poll affidavit. (With agency inputs)