Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Hat-Trick For BJP Or Comeback For Congress? Counting In All 126 Constituencies To Begin Shortly

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Three-Layer Security For Counting Of Votes

Lakhimpur District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said arrangements have been made for the counting process for the five Assembly constituencies to be conducted at the Lakhimpur Senior Secondary School. "Arrangements include counting for 1,079 polling stations and approximately 3,500 postal ballots, aiming for a fair and transparent process. There are around 400 personnel from CAPF, state armed police, state police, and civil defence, who have been working diligently to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and controversy-free counting process, with the support of the media and the public," Yadav said.