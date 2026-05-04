Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Hat-Trick For BJP Or Comeback For Congress? Counting In All 126 Constituencies To Begin Shortly
The counting of the votes for all 126 constituencies in Assam will start at 8 AM. This time, it's a high-stake fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition alliance, the Congress-led Asom Sonmiloto Morcha (ASM).
Assam has a total of 2,49,58,139 registered voters, including 1,24,82,213 men and 1,24,75,583 women. The state went to polls on April 9, recording a voter turnout of over 85 percent, highest in recent years.
The counting process will start with the postal ballots. After this, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), holding the electorate fate of 722 candidates across all 35 districts will be opened. The counting will be held in several rounds for each constituencies and after all rounds, the results will be declared by the returning officer.
Security has been tightened at all the 40 counting centres. More than 800 police personnel have been deployed to shift the EVMs from strong rooms to the counting centres. Ninety three companies of State Armed Police have been deployed across the districts.
While BJP is seeking a third consecutive term, Congress led by former CM Tarun Gogoi's son, Gaurav Gogoi, is determined to make a comeback.
The exit polls released on Wednesday evening suggest a comfortable victory for the BJP while Congress has been placed in the second position.
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Assam Assembly Election 2026: Three-Layer Security For Counting Of Votes
Lakhimpur District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said arrangements have been made for the counting process for the five Assembly constituencies to be conducted at the Lakhimpur Senior Secondary School. "Arrangements include counting for 1,079 polling stations and approximately 3,500 postal ballots, aiming for a fair and transparent process. There are around 400 personnel from CAPF, state armed police, state police, and civil defence, who have been working diligently to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and controversy-free counting process, with the support of the media and the public," Yadav said.