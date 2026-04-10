ETV Bharat / state

11,000 Litres Of Milk Poured Into Narmada After Religious Event; Environmentalists See Red

Visitors crowd around the Marble Rocks waterfall on the Narmada River at Bhedaghat on the outskirts of Jabalpur on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, 2026. ( ANI )

Sehore: Nearly 11,000 litres of milk were poured into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district as part of a religious ritual, prompting environmentalists to flag its negative impact on the ecosystem.

This was done on the culmination of a 21-day religious event as part of a sanctification ritual concluded at Satdev village in Bherunda area, located about 90 km from the district headquarters, with a ‘mahayagna’ on Wednesday.

The milk was offered to the river as part of rituals and prayers for the purity of the waters, the well-being of pilgrims and prosperity, organisers said on Thursday. They said the milk was brought in tankers to the riverbank and later poured into the flowing water amid chanting of mantras in the presence of a crowd of devotees.

However, environmentalists raised concerns over the practice, warning of its potential ecological impact. “Such large quantities of organic matter can deplete dissolved oxygen in water, adversely affecting the river ecosystem. These impact local communities dependent on the river for drinking water and threaten aquatic life as well as domestic animals,” said environmentalist and wildlife activist Ajay Dube.