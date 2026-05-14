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Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling

The festival will be held jointly by DHR and 'Poets of Community' from May 15 to 17, reports ETV Bharat's Subhadeep Roy Nandi.

Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling
DHR has been accorded UNESCO World Heritage site status (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kurseong: The rhythm of poetry and stories is set to blend with the heritage of the hills and the whistle of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed toy train at the upcoming three-day ‘Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Literature Festival 2026’, scheduled to commence on May 15.

Organised through a joint initiative between the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and the creative organisation ‘Poets of Community,’ this festival will run till May 17.

Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling
DHR toy train service is one of the most popular tourist attraction in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Established in 2018, ‘Poets of Community’ has been working to foster connections among people across more than eight cities in India through the medium of poetry, storytelling and music. This year, the festival is not merely a literary conference; rather, it represents a unique confluence of the cultural heritage of Darjeeling, the ‘Queen of the Hills’, and the rich storytelling traditions of the Himalayas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rishav Chowdhury, director of the DHR, said, "The primary objective of this festival is to celebrate the distinct cultural identity of the Himalayas. By fusing heritage with contemporary creativity, the principal aim of ‘DHR Literature Festival’ is to powerfully showcase the spiritual essence of this region to the coming generations."

Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling
Toy train ride offers a unique experience through picturesque Himalayan landscapes (ETV Bharat)

Day One (May 15): Redefining Poetry

The proceedings for the first day of the festival will take place at the historic Victoria Boys' School in Kurseong. The inaugural session will feature a special workshop titled "Why Poetry Is Boring?" This workshop will be conducted by Megha Mittal, an alumna of IIT Roorkee, an author, and a theatre artist. She will demonstrate to students and local participants how poetry, by breaking away from conventional notions, can serve as an incredibly vibrant and accessible medium for self-expression in the modern era.

Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling
Joyride starts from Darjeeling railway station (ETV Bharat)

Day Two (May 16): Harmony Of Melody And Rails

The attractions on the second day are two-fold. Firstly, in collaboration with DHR, an event titled ‘Rail and Rhythm’ will be organised. Traversing the heart of the mist-shrouded Himalayas, this journey aboard the toy train’s open-deck coaches promises to be an unforgettable experience. Accompanied by the rhythmic chugging of the steam engine, the ride will feature local folk music alongside live acoustic performances by contemporary artists.

Secondly, in the evening, the ‘Voices of the Hills’ session will take place at ‘Café de Central’ in Kurseong. Storytellers and poets will share their experiences and reflections on the region’s folklore, life in the tea gardens, and the evolving identity of the Himalayan landscape.

Day 3 (May 17): A Grand Finale In Darjeeling

On the final day of the festival, the proceedings will shift to the ‘Café House’ in Darjeeling. The closing session will feature a multilingual literary gathering conducted in three languages namely Nepali, English, and Hindi. Artists, writers, and representatives of the local community will engage in discussions and readings concerning the cultural heritage, future aspirations, and contemporary challenges facing the Himalayan region.

Also Read

  1. Darjeeling Toy Train Smashes 142-Year Record With Best-Ever Revenue And Footfall
  2. DHR Set To Revamp Sukna Rail Museum To Popularise Toy Trains

TAGGED:

DHR LITERATURE FESTIVAL
TOY TRAIN
DARJEELING HIMALAYAN RAILWAY
LITERARY FAIR IN HILLS

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