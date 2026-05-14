ETV Bharat / state

Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling

Kurseong: The rhythm of poetry and stories is set to blend with the heritage of the hills and the whistle of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed toy train at the upcoming three-day ‘Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Literature Festival 2026’, scheduled to commence on May 15.

Organised through a joint initiative between the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and the creative organisation ‘Poets of Community,’ this festival will run till May 17.

DHR toy train service is one of the most popular tourist attraction in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Established in 2018, ‘Poets of Community’ has been working to foster connections among people across more than eight cities in India through the medium of poetry, storytelling and music. This year, the festival is not merely a literary conference; rather, it represents a unique confluence of the cultural heritage of Darjeeling, the ‘Queen of the Hills’, and the rich storytelling traditions of the Himalayas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rishav Chowdhury, director of the DHR, said, "The primary objective of this festival is to celebrate the distinct cultural identity of the Himalayas. By fusing heritage with contemporary creativity, the principal aim of ‘DHR Literature Festival’ is to powerfully showcase the spiritual essence of this region to the coming generations."