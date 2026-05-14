Literary Fair In Hills: 3-Day DHR Literature Festival 2026 In Kurseong, Darjeeling
The festival will be held jointly by DHR and 'Poets of Community' from May 15 to 17, reports ETV Bharat's Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Kurseong: The rhythm of poetry and stories is set to blend with the heritage of the hills and the whistle of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed toy train at the upcoming three-day ‘Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Literature Festival 2026’, scheduled to commence on May 15.
Organised through a joint initiative between the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and the creative organisation ‘Poets of Community,’ this festival will run till May 17.
Established in 2018, ‘Poets of Community’ has been working to foster connections among people across more than eight cities in India through the medium of poetry, storytelling and music. This year, the festival is not merely a literary conference; rather, it represents a unique confluence of the cultural heritage of Darjeeling, the ‘Queen of the Hills’, and the rich storytelling traditions of the Himalayas.
Speaking on the occasion, Rishav Chowdhury, director of the DHR, said, "The primary objective of this festival is to celebrate the distinct cultural identity of the Himalayas. By fusing heritage with contemporary creativity, the principal aim of ‘DHR Literature Festival’ is to powerfully showcase the spiritual essence of this region to the coming generations."
Day One (May 15): Redefining Poetry
The proceedings for the first day of the festival will take place at the historic Victoria Boys' School in Kurseong. The inaugural session will feature a special workshop titled "Why Poetry Is Boring?" This workshop will be conducted by Megha Mittal, an alumna of IIT Roorkee, an author, and a theatre artist. She will demonstrate to students and local participants how poetry, by breaking away from conventional notions, can serve as an incredibly vibrant and accessible medium for self-expression in the modern era.
Day Two (May 16): Harmony Of Melody And Rails
The attractions on the second day are two-fold. Firstly, in collaboration with DHR, an event titled ‘Rail and Rhythm’ will be organised. Traversing the heart of the mist-shrouded Himalayas, this journey aboard the toy train’s open-deck coaches promises to be an unforgettable experience. Accompanied by the rhythmic chugging of the steam engine, the ride will feature local folk music alongside live acoustic performances by contemporary artists.
Secondly, in the evening, the ‘Voices of the Hills’ session will take place at ‘Café de Central’ in Kurseong. Storytellers and poets will share their experiences and reflections on the region’s folklore, life in the tea gardens, and the evolving identity of the Himalayan landscape.
Day 3 (May 17): A Grand Finale In Darjeeling
On the final day of the festival, the proceedings will shift to the ‘Café House’ in Darjeeling. The closing session will feature a multilingual literary gathering conducted in three languages namely Nepali, English, and Hindi. Artists, writers, and representatives of the local community will engage in discussions and readings concerning the cultural heritage, future aspirations, and contemporary challenges facing the Himalayan region.
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