ETV Bharat / state

Saayoni, Dev, Yusuf Pathan, June, Rachana: Here's A List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs

Veteran Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is leading this rebel faction and her signature appears at the top of the list as chief whip. Immediately below her name is Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, signed as deputy leader. The list of dissenters also features Kolkata South MP Mala Roy, Mitali Bag (Arambagh), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad), Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur), Prasun Banerjee (Howrah), Jagadish Barma Basunia (Cooch Behar), Asit Mal (Bolpur), Khalilur Rahman (Jangipur), Kalipada Soren, Sharmila Sarkar, and Arup Chakraborty.

MPs such as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy and Sharmila Sarkar had earlier openly voiced their dissent against the party's top leadership. However, speculations over the MPs who had joined the rebel faction were ended on Friday as the list of 19 rebels came to the light.

Prominent signatories of the letter submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla include Saayoni Ghosh, who once backed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for future Prime Minister, Tollywood stars namely Deepak Adhikari (Dev), June Malia and Rachna Banerjee, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and former minister Partha Bhowmick.

​ Kolkata: Signs of an impending rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had been evident since the beginning of the week and now a list of 19 rebel Lok Sabha MPs has come to the surface.

Ghatal MP and actor Dev had been maintaining an ambiguous stance while claiming to stand by the TMC leadership. But his signature on the list shows he too has chosen his side. Signatures of Hooghly MP Rachana Banerjee and Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh appear in a distinct section rather than on the main list. Observers speculate that they may have signed the letter after the main group.

On the other hand, rumors of Jaynagar MP Pratima Mondal being part of this dissident group have been proven baseless. She had previously challenged anyone to produce evidence of her name being on the list. Ultimately, it turns out that she has not gone with the rebel group.

According to sources, a preliminary list of dissident Trinamool MPs was sent to Lok Sabha Speaker's office on May 18. While 20 names were initially mentioned, a recently surfaced copy of the letter (the authenticity of which could not be verified) bears the signatures of 19 MPs. However, the Speaker's secretariat has not yet officially confirmed receipt of this letter.

Yet, even before this list came to the forefront, an intense political activity begun behind the scenes. Recently, Dev and June Malia were seen holding a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and June later declined to comment.

Amidst this turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, described the current situation as "history repeating itself." Criticising the party's internal authoritarianism and fascist tendencies, he said, "In Parliament, one had to ask questions dictated by corporate agencies. This was completely unacceptable. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the list of dissident Lok Sabha MPs grows or the number of Rajya Sabha MPs from the party dwindles in the future."

Experts are seeing this as a sign of a massive shift in Bengal's political landscape. Should this new rebel Trinamool bloc eventually join the NDA, it would be considered an irreparable loss for the Trinamool Congress, they said.