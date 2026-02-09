ETV Bharat / state

'List Of 8,500 Officers Have Been Provided By State Government For Micro-Observers': Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee addresses the media after the Bengal SIR hearing at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Monday, February 9, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Monday said the Court has extended seven days for hearing the matter.

The 8,500-person list has been provided by the state government for the appointment of the micro-observers, and they have been directed to report to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) by 5 pm tomorrow.

Briefing the media persons after the hearing in the Supreme Court, Banerjee said the Election Commission will look into the genuineness of the documents; thereafter, they will take a decision, and all the micro-level observers will look into the documents which will be submitted and which have been submitted.

“The court has said that ERO will take the final decision whose name will be there or whose name will not be there. Till now, the ERO has made the decisions, but those were kept pending by the micro observers and macro observers. Now, whatever the ERO has taken a decision that will be final and ERO will take the decision without being influenced by any of the directions given by the Election Commission,” he added.

Banerjee further stated that the court has also said those who have filed the objection will be heard by the EROs, and that will be dealt with in accordance with the law.