'List Of 8,500 Officers Have Been Provided By State Government For Micro-Observers': Kalyan Banerjee
Banerjee said the court has said that ERO will take the final decision whose name will be there or whose name will not be there.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Monday said the Court has extended seven days for hearing the matter.
The 8,500-person list has been provided by the state government for the appointment of the micro-observers, and they have been directed to report to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) by 5 pm tomorrow.
Briefing the media persons after the hearing in the Supreme Court, Banerjee said the Election Commission will look into the genuineness of the documents; thereafter, they will take a decision, and all the micro-level observers will look into the documents which will be submitted and which have been submitted.
“The court has said that ERO will take the final decision whose name will be there or whose name will not be there. Till now, the ERO has made the decisions, but those were kept pending by the micro observers and macro observers. Now, whatever the ERO has taken a decision that will be final and ERO will take the decision without being influenced by any of the directions given by the Election Commission,” he added.
Banerjee further stated that the court has also said those who have filed the objection will be heard by the EROs, and that will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
In unequivocal terms, the Court has said that micro-observers will only assist EROs and that final authority rests solely with EROs. Further, the Court has directed that 8,505 Bengal officials be tagged to EROs to support the SIR process.
“There were 13 documents for identification. Now the 14 documents are valid if any people have a single document from these that will be accepted,” he explained.
“They had an adamant attitude that we have taken up before the court, the Court has said that these 8500 officers who know the local language have to take them because officers from other states don’t know the Bengali language, so that they would not understand local names’ spelling that is the main contention,” he stated.
“We expressed an apprehension that the moment the final voter list is declared, after that notification is issued, then the court doesn’t hear the matter, but the court has said it will now be heard. In the name of the logical discrepancy, the names cannot be deleted, the names of actual voters,” Banerjee said.
Taking to social media X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Hello ECISVEEP and CEO West Bengal- stop your dirty tricks. Micro observers have no statutory authority, as confirmed in the Supreme Court today. Their only duty is to observe, not accept/reject. They will be held accountable if they exceed their brief. Simple.”